Chhattisgarh govt asks NIA to probe killing of 3 BJP leaders in 10 days

Chhattisgarh director general of police (DGP) has written a letter to the director general of the national investigation agency (NIA) seeking an investigation into the killing of three public representatives in Bastar region, officials said on Thursday.

“The Chhattisgarh DGP has written a letter to NIA seeking to investigate the cases of three BJP leaders who were killed in the last 10 days,” the statement said.

This development comes after three BJP leaders were killed by suspected Maoists in the last 10 days in Bastar region.

The state government’s statement also added chief minister Bhupesh Baghel praised the efforts of security forces.

“The CM said the effective strategy of development, trust, and security has resulted in a significant reduction of the Maoist menace in the state,” the statement added.

“A total of 555 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the last year as a result of the government’s efforts for public welfare and the sensitive behavior of the Chhattisgarh police, which is a significant success. During the same period, as many as 46 Maoists were killed in police encounters,” the statement claimed.

On Saturday, a former sarpanch and BJP functionary Ramdhar Alami, was allegedly killed by Maoists accusing him of being a police informer. They had also accused him of siphoning off money in connection with the Bodh Ghat project.

On February 10, BJP’s Narayanpur district vice-president Sagar Sahu was allegedly shot dead in Chhote Dongar of Narayanpur and on February 5, Mandal President Neelkanth Kakkam was allegedly killed by Maoists in Awapalli area of Bijapur district.

