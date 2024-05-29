Chhattisgarh: Two women workers charred to death in factory fire in Raipur

Raipur: Two women workers were charred to death after a fire broke out in a mattress manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Wednesday, police said. The fire broke out at Shri Guru Nanak Mattress Company in Raipur (Twitter Photo)

The fire broke out at Shri Guru Nanak Mattress Company, said senior superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Singh.

After being alerted, firefighters were rushed to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched. “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said the SP.

Police said that a total of seven women workers were stuck inside the factory of whom five were rescued, while two women, identified as Yamuna and Rameshwari, residents of Sarora village, were charred to death.

“ The fire is under control and an investigation will follow in the incident,” SP added.