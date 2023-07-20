PM trying to defame Chhattisgarh: Baghel slams Modi’s statement on Manipur incident

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to ‘defame’ his state by comparing the law-and-order situation in Chhattisgarh to that of Manipur. Baghel said there is unrest in Manipur for the last three months since the violence broke out in the northeastern state, but the this is the first time the PM has spoken, and he dragged Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (Twitter Photo)

Baghel was reacting to PM Modi’s statement over the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur, the video of which went viral on social media.

Baghel said that the PM wants to divert people from the Manipur issue. “The PM remains busy on foreign visits and electioneering. He didn’t have time to visit Manipur. How can the PM level baseless charges and link the law-and-order situation in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to that of Manipur?” Baghel said.

Also Read: Opp women leaders slam Irani over Manipur video incident, demand CM’s resignation

A video of two women being paraded naked on the streets in Manipur, which was reportedly made two months ago, and went viral on social media on Wednesday has led to nationwide outrage.

On Thursday, the prime minister requested chief ministers to further strengthen the law-and-order mechanism in their respective, especially towards women’s protection. The PM allegedly mentioned states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in his address to the media.

“Manipur has been burning for the past three months but PM Ji did not speak about it even once. For the first time, he spoke about the incident for 36 seconds. Instead of speaking about Manipur, he dragged Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. He should have spoken about the incident in Manipur for which the entire nation is worried,” Baghel told reporters in the state assembly.

Also Read: Spoke for 30 seconds after 1800 hrs of silence on Manipur: Congress on PM’s remarks

“Even Amit Shah (Union home minister) visited Chhattisgarh many times but never mentioned the law-and-order situation. Today he (PM) compared Manipur to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the two states which are going to assembly elections (this year-end). There is no such situation in Chhattisgarh (like Manipur). He did not speak a word on murders in court and hospital in Uttar Pradesh or on mistreatment with tribals in Madhya Pradesh,” Baghel said.

“The PM just wants to divert people from the Manipur issue. He is comparing Manipur to a peaceful state. What is happening in Manipur is entirely different. It cannot be compared with Chhattisgarh. An attempt is being made to defame Chhattisgarh,” added Baghel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. ...view detail