Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Ambala, four held

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jul 29, 2023

Prime accused of the inter-state gang of robbers was wanted for several criminal cases in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Meerut, apart from Haryana

The CIA-1 team of Ambala police has busted an inter-state gang of robbers with the arrest of four accused.

Police busted an inter-state gang of robbers busted with the arrest of four members in Ambala. (HT FIle)

An illegal weapon, a motorcycle, a gold chain and 1 lakh were recovered from the accused, identified as Subhash, Toni, Puran and Geeta, all residents of Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said on Friday.

While Subhash and Geeta are under police remand, the other two have been sent to judicial custody.

Randhawa said other than five cases of snatching in Ambala, Subhash was wanted in 15 cases in Mumbai, 10 cases of robbery and firing at police in Bengaluru, five cases in Meerut, and several more in Delhi, Faridabad, Rewari, Shahabad and Kurukshetra.

“Subhash was the first to be arrested on July 13 by the team under inspector Harjinder Singh and taken on two-day remand. During questioning, he revealed his involvement in a huge number of crimes and was taken on 10 more days of remand in a local case. Later, Toni and Puran were arrested. On Thursday, Geeta, who deals in sale purchase of stolen items, was arrested,” the SP added.

