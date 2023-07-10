Rajasthan: 20 hurt in clash over alleged forceful conversion to Christianity

At least 20 people were injured in a clash that broke out when a group of Hindus alleged forceful conversion during a Christian prayer service at Pilbanga in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh on Sunday, police said and added both sides have lodged cases. Police said seven people from both communities have been arrested. (HT PHOTO)

One Pramod Mawar lodged a complaint including under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) against Harbans Lal Singh of the Ankur Narula Monastery Organisation (Jalandhar) and the organiser of the prayer service for allegedly forcing Hindus and Sikhs to convert.

Mawar accused Singh of offering him ₹five lakh for conversion on Sunday. In his complaint, he also accused Singh of making casteist comments when Marwar declined the offer.

Singh filed a police complaint against Mawar and others for allegedly creating a ruckus at their programme. He alleged a group of around 200-300 masked people carrying rods forcefully entered the venue of the programme and attacked the devotees there. They allegedly tore the Bible and left around 20 people injured.

One person, Samuel Masih, who was critically injured, was hospitalised.

Mohan Lal, a sub-inspector at the Pilbanga police station, said they have arrested seven people from both communities. “A few people belonging to Hindu groups have been staging a sit-in in front of the police station demanding the release of their men. We have deployed an extra police force in the area to ensure peace. We are investigating the matter.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON