Clash on AU campus: Students, security guards wrangle, 4 pupils hurt

The Arts faculty campus of Allahabad University (AU) witnessed violence and agitation by students on Monday. Students pelted stones on security guards of AU and burnt two bikes while damaging windows of a newly constructed building and the windshield of a car of a faculty member during the incident. At least four students and a few guards were injured in the incident.

What started as an argument between a former student leader of AU, Vivekananda Pathak and some security guards of the AU administration, snowballed into violence.

Heavy force under Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma and district magistrate Sanjay Khatri reached the spot and controlled the situation. Students gave a complaint to the police demanding action against the accused security guards.

Pathak alleged that he had come to AU for some work in the bank (which is located on the Arts campus) and he was trying to enter the campus from union gate. He was stopped by the security guard who was posted there. The student leader further said that the argument between him and a group of security guards was somehow resolved by the timely intervention of the police force.

“However, when I was sitting with other student leaders at the union hall, a large number of AU guards arrived at the site and started beating students. While many ran to escape the brutal attack by the security guards, I was thrashed badly resulting in an injury to my head,” said Pathak. The security guards also fired several rounds, he alleged.

Soon, the news spread like a wildfire and a large number of students arrived on the arts campus. The agitated students started pelting stones at security guards while the police personnel, deployed at the spot, tried to stop them.

Angry students also torched two bikes parked inside the campus and damaged two cars parked near the proctor’s office and damaged a kiosk too. They also damaged several bikes parked at the main gate of the AU’s Arts campus and many earthen pots.

“The clash erupted after guards stopped a student leader from taking his car inside AU premises. However, the situation is under control in university and further investigations were on after receiving a complaint from students,” police officials said.

Keeping in view the violence on Monday, work has been suspended at AU on Tuesday on instructions of AU vice-chancellor.

In his complaint given to Colonelganj police, Pathak alleged that he was standing near the student union’s hall with students Harendra Yadav, Ajeet Yadav, Rahul Patel and others when security guards armed with rods and sticks assaulted them. Prabhakar, MK Pandey and Tarachand assaulted Pathak on his head with a rod and opened fire at students, he claimed.

Harendra Yadav, Abhishek and another student also received injuries in the assault.

Heavy police force rushed to the scene on receiving information. Senior police officials intervened and pacified the enraged students who demanded immediate arrest of accused security guards. Fire tenders also reached the spot and doused the fire.

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma who also reached the site said, “Police received information about the clash between students and security guards at AU. The situation is now under control and a complaint by students has been received. Further action will be taken on the basis of CCTV and other evidence. Four students have been sent for medical examination, he added.

Meanwhile, in a communique, AU administration claimed that miscreants tried to break open the locks of the main gate. They misbehaved and assaulted security guards when they stopped them. The miscreants who were not AU students then resorted to arson and violence inside the university premises. They torched a bike and generator and damaged two cars belonging to teachers. They also set fire in the canteen of AU, the communique claimed.

None of the security guards opened fire and instead it was the miscreants who were firing in the air, said AU PRO Jaya Kapoor.