Close to first wave peak: Lko reports 1129 cases

LUCKNOW: Th state capital inched closer to its first wave peak, with 1129 fresh Covid cases reported on Sunday. The total number of cases logged till date has now reached 89940.

On September 18, 2020, there were 1244 fresh covid cases, the maximum when the first wave came. But the number of patients discharged this time is less compared to September 18, 2020 when 970 patients were discharged. On Sunday only 264 were discharged.

During the day, director general, medical health Dr DS Negi also tested positive. “One of my staff tested positive so I got my sample tested as a precautionary measure and it came positive. I am in self quarantine,” said Dr Negi, who has received both the Covid vaccine doses..

Fresh cases were reported from Indira Nagar (73), Alambagh (32), Rae Bareli Road (22), Mahanagar (41), Hazratganj (32), Aliganj (39), Talkatora (41), Gomti Nagar (68), Chowk (59), Ashiyana (49) and Madiaon (29). During the day, 20640 samples were collected, the maximum in a day till now.

“The recovery rate in Lucknow is 91.63%. It has come down from 94.09% on April 1,” said Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In a late evening meeting of the health department, officials were directed to increase contact tracing and trace all the contacts of a positive case at the earliest. Efforts should be made to test 25 contacts of each positive case, they were told. The case positivity rate in Lucknow is about 4.13.

Delay in reporting time

LUCKNOW: With rise in Covid cases, waiting time for test reports has also gone up, ranging between one to two days, keeping the suspected cases apprehensive.

US Chauhan of Balaganj got his sampling done on March 31 and the result came on April 2, while TK Mukherjee of Sharda Nagar is awaiting his report after giving sample on April 3.

“The number of samples has gone up manifold in the past one week. Lucknow tested 16135 samples on April 2, 19845 on April 3 and 20620 on April 4. With increased sampling in the past one week, results might take a little time. We are working to bring down the result tim,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson for the office of the chief medical officer of Lucknow.

The Lucknow health department has tested the highest number of samples among all the districts in the state. Till now, over 21 lakh samples have been tested.