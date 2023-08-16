CM Yogi, Anurag Thakur to attend Y20 Summit in Varanasi on Aug 18

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister of youth affairs & sports Anurag Thakur will attend Y20 summit under G20 here on August 18. Department of youth affairs, ministry of youth affairs and sports, Officials at the curtain raiser of Y20 Summit in Varanasi on Wednesday. (HT)

Government of India is hosting the event from August 17 to August 20.

While addressing a press conference regarding the curtain raiser of the event here on Wednesday, Pankaj Kumar Singh, director, department of youth affairs, union ministry of youth affairs & sports, said more than 125 delegates from 29 countries and 13 international organisations will attend the summit.

The summit will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of young people, said Singh.

This Y20 Summit will showcase the substance of our common vision across the five identified themes and will make sure that the voices of young people are heard by those who make the high-level decisions on policy.

The summit will also provide youth a global perspective on current themes to become aware of new opportunities, build self-confidence and self-esteem, allow an opportunity to interact with Indian policy-makers and make suggestions, encourage youth to think constructively about local problems, build perception that youth are active agents and not passive recipients of knowledge, and interaction with mixed group to build networks, he said.

Further, it will provide Indian knowledge institutions a perspective on value of international consultations and force them to be aware that world outside can affect us, give them hands-on experience for organising consultations.

District magistrate Varanasi S Rajalingam also addressed the press conference. Y20 Chair Anmol Sovit and communication officer Prashant Kakkar (IIS), M&CO- PIB, Varanasi were also present at the curtain raiser.

Under the overall framework of G20 Presidency, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India has been entrusted with the responsibility to organise Youth20 (Y20) Summit-2023.

Y20 is one of the official engagement groups of the G20 for organizing discussions pan-India. Y20 provides a platform for youth to express their voices and ideas on G20 priorities. The 5 identified themes of Y20, 2023 are as under:

Future of work: Industry 4.0, innovation & 21st century skills

Peace building and reconciliation: Ushering in an era of no war

Climate change and disaster risk reduction: Making sustainability a way of life

Shared future: Youth in democracy and governance

Health well being & sports: Agenda for youth

