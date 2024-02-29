CM Yogi inaugurates three new police stations in Prayagraj

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday virtually inaugurated three new police stations in Prayagraj, thus taking the count to 44. The inauguration ceremony underway in Prayagraj. (HT)

Apart from Phaphamau and cyber police station, the CM also inaugurated a tourist police station at Sangam.

MP Kesri Devi Patel and senior police and administrative officials were present during the inauguration of Phaphamau police station. DCP city Deepak Bhukar invited a woman corporator to inaugurate tourist police station while the cyber police station was inaugurated by additional commissioner of police.

The Phaphamau police outpost which was earlier under Soraon police station, was established as police station in 2022. Similar to other new police stations, Phaphamau police station is constructed under G-1 category and it comprises a hall for public hearing, office, lock-up and separate rooms for investigation works by policemen. It has three barracks on the upper floor for lodging 10 cops each. Moreover, a room for SHO and a residential campus is also under construction. The total budget for the work is ₹896 lakh.

On a report of Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma, a proposal for establishing a tourist police station was approved by the government in Sangam area. The building behind Sangam police outpost has been turned into tourist police station and inspector Sanjay Singh has been posted as its first SHO with a team of 18 constables. The police station will provide help in addressing complaints of pilgrims and tourists at Sangam.

The chief minister has issued instructions to establish a cyber police station at each district of the state. However, a cyber police station was already functional at IG Range office in Prayagraj. After the orders of the CM, this cyber police station was set up at the Prayagraj police commissionerate. Rajeev Tiwari is presently the in-charge here.