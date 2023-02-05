Delhi CM Kejriwal urges LG Saxena to pass Finland file: ‘Why do you hate teachers?’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the lieutenant governor (LG) on Saturday to approve the state government’s months-old demand of sending schoolteachers to Finland for a training programme, an issue that has been one of the major flashpoints between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government and the Centre.

In a tweet on Saturday, the chief minister questioned LG VK Saxena’s “hate” for the schoolteachers. This came even as the AAP government in Punjab sent its first batch of school principals for an international training programme in Singapore.

“Today a batch of 36 principals in Punjab has left for training in Singapore. This is being done for the better future of children of Punjab. I request the LG that he should allow the training of Delhi teachers in Finland. Why do you hate the teachers and children of Delhi so much?,” Kejriwal said in the tweet in Hindi.

The LG’s office did not issue a comment on the matter.

In another tweet the same day, the chief minister also questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government’s alleged interference in the functioning of other institutions. Kejriwal brought up the ongoing row between the Centre and the Supreme Court over delay in clearance of names of judges for appointment.

“Why is the central government fighting with everyone? With judges, Supreme Court, state governments, farmers and traders? The country will not progress with sparring with everyone. You should do your work and allow others to do their work. Don’t interfere in others’ work,” Kejriwal tweeted.

He also questioned the recent budgetary allocation to Afghanistan as part of the central government’s foreign assistance in the new Union Budget, alleging that the funds are meant for Taliban.

“While cutting the fund allocation for education, health and Delhi’s fund , is it right to provide funds to Taliban? People are opposing it.” he tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party did not respond to the allegations.

Over the last one month, the tussle between the AAP government and the LG over the Finland teachers’ training program has worsened with the party leaders protesting several times on the issue. While the state government has maintained that the LG office has deliberately delayed approval to the file that was first sent in October, the LG has said that he has not rejected the proposal and his aim was not to obstruct.

The LG has said that he has advised the government to evaluate the proposal and record the cost benefit analysis in tangible terms in order to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past while also examining and identifying similar training programmes within the country to ensure optimal utilization of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness.

On Thursday, the chief minister stated that the government had made budgetary provision of sending two 30-member batches of principals for foreign training in December 2022 and March 2023 and due to the LG “repeatedly raising illogical objections on the files”, the December batch was cancelled and the March batch was on the verge of being cancelled

The government had sent the files related to the teachers’ training on October 25 last year, which were returned with three objections on November 10. “We addressed his objections and re-submitted them but he returned the file on January 9 with two more objections. We clarified the objection and resubmitted it on January 20 and there is no progress so far,” Kejriwal had said.