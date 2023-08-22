First Milestone: Mammography Centre at Command Hosp conducts 50 procedures within 10 days

LUCKNOW In a significant achievement, the Mammography Centre at Command Hospital, inaugurated by Governor Anandiben Patel on August 11, has performed 50 mammograms within a mere 10 days since its inauguration. The Mammography Centre was completed within a span of six to eight months. (HT Photo)

Before the establishment of this centre, patients in need of mammograms, an x-ray test for breast cancer detection and other related diseases, were required to be referred to civil hospitals or private laboratories for the procedure by doctors at the Army hospital, as mentioned by Command Hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Shantanu Pratap Singh.

The Mammography Centre was completed within a span of six to eight months following the approval and supply order from the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) office, said sources.

“Furthermore, the hospital has assembled a team of six trained specialists to carry out mammograms, including radiology consultants, resident doctors, technicians, and female attendants. Additionally, they arranged for on-site training on the mammography machine by the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of the device,” said Singh.

“The new Mammography Centre is furnished with a state-of-the-art 3D Digital mammographic system, which will aid in investigations for screening, diagnosis, conducting biopsies, and planning various interventions for breast cancer,” said a statement released by the Command Hospital.