Compartment/improvement exams-2205: UP Board warns students, parents of marks-for-money scams

Cyber fraudsters are targeting students and their parents by misusing the name of the UP Board’s compartment/improvement examinations-2205. According to board officials, complaints have been received about cybercriminals contacting students who appeared in the 2025 high school compartment/improvement and intermediate compartment examinations-2025, falsely promising to increase their marks or help them pass in exchange for money. Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (FILE PHOTO)

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh has issued a public advisory, urging students and their parents not to respond to such fraudulent phone calls or fall prey to false promises. He emphasised that any such communication should be immediately reported to the district inspector of schools (DIoS) concerned in the respective district. Similar attempts to defraud students were also reported in previous years, and the public was cautioned at that time as well, he said.

Results expected this week

The results of the UP Board’s high school compartment/improvement and intermediate compartment examinations-2025 are expected to be announced this week. All preparations for the result declaration have been completed. Of the 46,391 students registered for the exams held on July 26, a total of 43,510 (94%) appeared, said board officials.

Specifically, in the high school compartment/improvement exams, 19,150 out of 20,768 registered candidates (92.21%) were present. In the intermediate compartment exams, 24,360 out of 25,623 registered students (95.07%) appeared.