A complaint has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Prayagraj district court for giving a name to a dog that also finds place in the Quran, the Muslim holy book. The complaint has been filed by AIMIM spokesperson Mohd Farhan through his lawyer Amjad Ali. Complaint against Rahul Gandhi for hurting religious sentiments (File photo)

Interestingly, an FIR was also lodged against Farhan himself for making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi three months back. Farhan has received a stay on his arrest.

Mohd Farhan said in the complaint that he gathered through English and Hindi newspapers that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gifted his mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi a puppy on October 4, the World Animal Day.

Farhan claimed that the puppy was named ‘Noori’ by Rahul and said that since the name is connected to the Prophet Muhammad, it is considered pure and holy.

“Noori’ has been mentioned in Holy Quran multiple times. Many mosques are also of the same name and thus using this name for a dog has hurt the sentiments of Muslims,” the AIMIM spokesperson said.

He said that the complaint has been filed before chief judicial magistrate on Tuesday. Farhan’s lawyer Ali said the chief judicial magistrate has fixed November 8 for recording statements of the complainant. He said that Rahul Gandhi also shared the photograph of the puppy on his Facebook and YouTube accounts.

