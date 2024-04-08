Congress gave biryani to terrorists, imposing curfew in its DNA: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Congress of being soft on “terror suspects” and described it as the “biggest problem” in the country. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Bharatpur, Sunday (PTI)

Adityanath was in Rajasthan on Sunday to campaign for the party candidates. This was his first election campaign outside UP since the declaration of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls set to start from April 19.

“Congress party is the biggest problem of the country and imposing curfew is part of its DNA. It would starve the poor but feed biryani to terrorists,” Adityanath, a star campaigner for the party across the country, said in his well-attended election rallies in Rajasthan.

“Let alone building the Ram temple, Congress considered Lord Ram and Lord Krishna as imaginary figures,” he said during a public meeting at the Ashok Sharma Senior Secondary School at Lalsot in Rajasthan.

“During Congress rule, only the work of robbing the poor of their rights has been done,” he said.

He recalled that people of Dausa had supported him during the Rajasthan assembly elections where the BJP won in five of the eight assembly seats and added that now across the nation there is just one chant, “Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar (Modi government once again),” he stated.

“In the last 10 years of PM Modi’s rule, the country’s borders have been secured. Previously, there were terrorist activities in the country. Three days ago, news came out in a British newspaper that 20 terrorists were killed in Pakistan. This is a new India where the terrorists are meeting their nemesis,” he remarked.

Adityanath said those who gave shelter to terrorists till yesterday are “now not daring to say anything against India due to the fear of air strike”.

“Now, no nation dares to endorse terrorism. Over the past decade, the country has successfully tackled Naxalism, terrorism and stone-pelting in Kashmir,” he said.

“Kashmir is now progressing in tandem with developmental initiatives and democratic principles. The region witnesses a substantial influx of tourists, with people safely participating in events such as the Amarnath Yatra and the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also invited the people of Dausa to visit Ayodhya.

In Bharatpur, Adityanath said, “The Congress used to starve the poor and feed biryani to terrorists whereas under PM Modi free ration to 80 crore poor people is being provided for the past four years.”

“ Now, there is no curfew or riots in Uttar Pradesh, the Kanwar Yatra goes on with pomp and show and our generation is fortunate to be able to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Congress has problems within itself. Your one vote not only contributes to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya but also ensures the security of the country’s borders. During COVID 19, when Congress and other parties were missing, Modiji was tirelessly working in every state without caring for himself,” Yogi added.

“We are lucky to witness the emergence of new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP government has provided security, respect, progress,and employment for people of the country,” Adityanath said.

A long wait of 500 years finally ended with Ram Lalla being enthroned at the newly constructed grand Ram temple, Yogi Adityanath said and asserted that this work was done by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

“Modi is the first prime minister who celebrated Holi and Diwali with soldiers on the borders,” Adityanath said.

“We have to dedicate votes for Modi to make India strong,” he further said.

Referring to the Bharat Ratna conferred posthumously on former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh recently, he said this was done by the BJP government.

While the Congress government was leaderless and policyless, under the BJP government, 60 crore poor people are getting health insurance and 12 crore farmers are getting the benefits of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Adityanath said.

Mentioning other welfare schemes, he said houses for four crore poor people were constructed, 2.50 crore poor people got free electricity connections and 10 crore poor people also got free gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme.