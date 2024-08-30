Cong plans expansion of Kashi unit; to seek guidance from seniors

The Varanasi unit of the Congress Party has decided to constitute an executive committee of 30 senior Congress leaders for expansion of the party in the city. (Pic for representation only)

Besides, the party has also decided to maintain an attendance sheet of the party workers for every meeting and the same will be sent to the UPCC every month. The party has taken the decision to identify non-active leaders and workers.

City unit president of the party Raghavendra Chaubey said, “ We have sent a proposal to constitute a committee of 30 senior Congress leaders to seek their guidance on expansion of the party. At the same, it has also been planned that an attendance sheet in each programme will be prepared and the sheet will be signed by all the participants in each programme of the party. “

“Every month, the programme-wise copy of the attendance sheet will be sent to the state office and the in-charge general secretary and secretary of UPCC so that the Congress leadership can identify active and non-active workers,” added Chaubey.

Chaubey further added that the proposal for the formation of an executive committee of 30 seniors has been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. After approval of the UPCC, the committee will start functioning.

The committee of senior leaders will hold meeting on the first of every month at the city unit office and guide the party workers and give their suggestions on expansion of the party. A strategy will be prepared to fight for development and raising other important issues of Kashi.

Metropolitan president Raghavendra Choubey, Fasahat Hussain Babu, Dr Rajesh Gupta, Arun Soni, advocate Ansari, Satnam Singh, Abdul Hameed Dode, and Mohd Ujjair were present in the meeting.