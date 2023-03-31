Home / Cities / Others / CORE beats its previous best, completes 4,387 RKM electrification

CORE beats its previous best, completes 4,387 RKM electrification

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 31, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Continuing its relentless march towards 100% electrification of broad-gauge rail routes by December 2023, the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), has created a new record by surpassing its previous best electrification of 4,283 route kilometres (RKM) in the financial year 2021-22.

Continuing its relentless march towards 100% electrification of broad-gauge rail routes by December 2023, the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), has created a new record by surpassing its previous best electrification of 4,283 route kilometres (RKM) in the financial year 2021-22.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

With its headquarters in Prayagraj, CORE achieved this feat with the electrification of record 478 RKM of sections across India on March 29, informed officials.

CORE general manager Pramod Kumar has congratulated all concerned on this major achievement, said SK Dwivedi, chief public relations officer, CORE-Prayagraj.

Route kilometre (RKM) refers to the distance between two points in the railways, irrespective of the number of lines connecting them, whether single line or double. The length of all running tracks excluding tracks in sidings, yards and crossings is called track kilometre (TKM).

“With financial year ending just a day away, hectic activities were underway in sections where the works are nearing completion to ensure that statutory inspections are completed before March 31. Till March 29, 4,387 RKM of electrification has been done of which 1,527 RKM has been completed in the month of March alone and in the remaining day till March 31, an additional 400 RKM of electrification is expected. With this, it is certain that CORE will create an unbeatable record of highest ever electrification in FY 2022-23,” the CPRO said.

Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete broad-gauge network which would not only result in a better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput and reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange. Indian Railways is progressing at full throttle towards ‘Mission 100%’ electrification with over 86% RKM electrification already achieved in an endeavour to become the world’s largest Green Railways.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out