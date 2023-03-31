CORE beats its previous best, completes 4,387 RKM electrification

Continuing its relentless march towards 100% electrification of broad-gauge rail routes by December 2023, the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), has created a new record by surpassing its previous best electrification of 4,283 route kilometres (RKM) in the financial year 2021-22. (Pic for representation)

With its headquarters in Prayagraj, CORE achieved this feat with the electrification of record 478 RKM of sections across India on March 29, informed officials.

CORE general manager Pramod Kumar has congratulated all concerned on this major achievement, said SK Dwivedi, chief public relations officer, CORE-Prayagraj.

Route kilometre (RKM) refers to the distance between two points in the railways, irrespective of the number of lines connecting them, whether single line or double. The length of all running tracks excluding tracks in sidings, yards and crossings is called track kilometre (TKM).

“With financial year ending just a day away, hectic activities were underway in sections where the works are nearing completion to ensure that statutory inspections are completed before March 31. Till March 29, 4,387 RKM of electrification has been done of which 1,527 RKM has been completed in the month of March alone and in the remaining day till March 31, an additional 400 RKM of electrification is expected. With this, it is certain that CORE will create an unbeatable record of highest ever electrification in FY 2022-23,” the CPRO said.

Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete broad-gauge network which would not only result in a better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput and reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange. Indian Railways is progressing at full throttle towards ‘Mission 100%’ electrification with over 86% RKM electrification already achieved in an endeavour to become the world’s largest Green Railways.