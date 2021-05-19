Covid recoveries exceed daily cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru The number of persons recovering from Covid-19 has exceeded new infections in Karnataka, indicating signs of the pandemic shrinking in the southern state.

According to the daily bulletin of the state health department on Tuesday, Karnataka recorded 58,395 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Tuesday as against 30,309 new infections on Tuesday.

“Karnataka reported the highest ever single day recovery with 58,395 recoveries on Tuesday. 30,309 cases were reported in the state today & recoveries have outnumbered the new cases. 8,676 new cases were reported in Bengaluru today while 31,795 people recovered,” K Sudhakar, minister for health, family welfare and medical education said in a post on Twitter.

The higher number of recoveries also brought down the total active caseload to below 600,000 and it stood at 575,028.

However, the state continues to report a high number of fatalities as 525 more succumbed to second Covid wave. Bengaluru accounted for at least 298 fatalities, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Bengaluru recorded a decline in active cases, registering below the five-figure mark at 8,676 that brings down its active caseload to 340,965.

Experts, however, have indicated that the decline in cases is also due to lower testing.

The number of tests saw a drastic decline from a total of 1,77,982 (RT-PCR and RAT)on May 1 to 93,247 across the state on Tuesday, according to the daily health bulletin.

Senior health department officials, however, have stated that they are doing “targeted testing” in the state which has led to the decline in total numbers.

The positivity rate in the state remains at a high of 32.50%.

Bengaluru accounted for almost 60% of the daily caseload in Karnataka and lower number of infections can give the state government some room to finally focus on the other 29 districts of Karnataka which are witnessing a surge in cases.

The BS Yediyurappa-led state government has imposed a lockdown in Karnataka and are deliberating if the same should be extended beyond May 24, when it is scheduled to end, based on the new infection rate in the state.

The mineral-rich district of Ballari recorded 28 fatalities and registered1,799 new infections, taking its active caseload to above 20,290.

Similarly, the coastal district of Uttara Kannada recorded 22 fatalities and 803 new infections. Coastal Karnataka and districts that come under the Malnad region have been fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and the onslaught caused by Cyclone Tauktae, which has so far claimed eight lives in the state.

The border district of Bidar recorded four fatalities and its total number of infections have come down to 113. The district, which featured among the top contributors until a few weeks ago, has the lowest single-day count among all 30 districts of the state, data shows.

2118 new infections was recorded in Belagavi, 1339 in Bengaluru Rural, 969 in Dharwada, 777 in Dakshina Kannada, 834 in Hassan, 1021 in Kolar, 1916 in Mysuru, 1168 in Shivamogga and 1562 in Tumakuru.