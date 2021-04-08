Covid-19: Few follow the rules at Delhi’s busy weekly markets

New Delhi: On Wednesday, when the national capital reported over 5500 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 6.10%, many weekly markets across the city were packed to capacity, with most shoppers clearly flouting social distancing norms.

HT visited two such markets and saw poor compliance of social distancing protocols with shoppers jostling with each other for space.

Last week, the Delhi government identified weekly markets among several super-spreader areas where enforcement efforts and awareness campaigns were required.

At the weekly Wednesday market in Govindpuri, mask discipline was poor with little to no social distancing, despite public address systems relaying announcements about standard operating procedures.

Tina, 18, a resident of Govindpuri, who was at the market along with her siblings and mothers, said that the market was crowded as usual despite the government confirming that Delhi was witnessing the fourth wave of the infection.

“The market is usually crowded on Wednesday. If you go by the crowds, you’d think that the pandemic is over,” said Tina, who goes by her first name. She said that while there were announcements reminding people to maintain physical distancing, shoppers were not mindful of the rules.

Pooja Jaiswal, another visitor, who was seen without a mask, said that she was surprised by the footfall at the market. “I’m in Delhi for a short visit and decided to do some essential shopping. I didn’t anticipate that the market would be crowded to this extent,” said Jaiswal.

Vendors in the market, however, said that they were reminding visitors to wear masks and follow all protocols. “Out of 100 people, if 2-3 people are not wearing a mask, we cannot blame the entire market. We can’t do much if someone doesn’t want to follow the rules,” said Manish Kumar, who runs a fabric shop during the weekly market.

Kumar said that night curfew, which started on Tuesday night, will have terrible consequences for vendors who were already facing losses.

“Things were getting back on track for us since January but once again, they are going downhill. Due to the curfew, our earnings will be reduced by 50%. We are following all protocols but continue to suffer. Since it’s summer, people use to step out to shop in the evening around 6-7 pm. By the time, we start selling, it’s already 8 pm and by 9 pm, we need to start wrapping up. When will sell our goods?” said Kumar.

The government has imposed night curfew until April 30 across Delhi, from 10pm till 5 am.

At the weekly market at Sadiq Nagar, lack of mask discipline was the main concern. A significant number of people were seen lowering down the mask to speak or they had worn it incorrectly.

Due to a relatively lesser crowd, visitors maintained sufficient distance from one another. Delhi police officials were making announcements at the market. “We are reminding people about the curfew timings so that they can return home well in time,” said a police official, who did not wish to be identified.

Shopkeepers said that social distancing was not a problem since limited people were stepping out due to the recent surge in cases. They said that while protocols were being followed, the business had suffered. “If 80% of our customers used to come earlier, only around 20% come now. The numbers have reduced after Holi. Our earnings have been affected and will further reduce if restrictions continue,” said Suresh Kumar, 69, who runs a grocery shop at the weekly market. Kumar said that the government had not taken any steps for the welfare of hawkers despite the losses they had suffered in the past year.

Another shopkeeper, Baleshwar Singh Yadav, said the footfall has gone down due to the fear of Covid-19. Yadav said the curfew was detrimental to the business of hawkers. “The fear of Covid-19 has set in again. They (shoppers) are not stepping out anyway. To add to our miseries, the government has imposed a curfew,” said Yadav.

Ramesh Kumar, head of the South Delhi Weekly Market association, said all vendors had been given directives to enforce SOPs and they were doing the same. Kumar said that the association had arranged for public address systems at different markets to ensure that rules are followed. “We have hired people to manage crowds and also make announcements regularly through the speaker. We are following all rules but the government should think of our welfare too. If we set up our markets at 6-7 pm and start wrapping up by 9 pm, we hardly get any time to conduct business. Our livelihood depends on these markets. The government should think about us as well,” said Kumar

RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), said that the local police were trying to curb social distancing violation at the weekly markets by prosecuting violators aggressively. “With the district administration, we are dishing out challans to as many violators as we are able to. We already have a public announcement system in place, but we are trying to dissuade them from being careless by fining them,” said Meena.

The Delhi government did not comment on the matter.