Covid-19: For the first time in over a year, no hot spots in south-east Delhi

New Delhi: With the Covid-19 caseload in the Capital at its lowest level in nearly 15 months, Delhi on Wednesday saw the lowest number containment zones in over a year, and one district recorded no containment zones for the first time in 13 months, government records showed.

Data from the state government’s revenue department showed that 472 spots in Delhi’s 11 districts were demarcated containment zones as on Wednesday. This is the lowest since 448 containment zones were recorded in the city on July 8 last year, days after the city government implemented a micro containment policy.

Also, as on Wednesday, none of the 472 containment zones were in southeast district, which houses areas like New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Okhla and Sarita Vihar. The last active containment zone in the southeast district was scaled down (de-notified) on Monday (July 12), government records said.

At the same time, over 37% of the contained areas (176) as on Wednesday are in New Delhi district, followed by north Delhi (86) and south Delhi (64), showed the records.

No district in Delhi has had zero containment zones since June 14, 2020, according to the data, and in that time, around 73,000 separate spots have been identified as Covid-19 hot spots and subject to strict curbs as the city went through four separate waves of the infection (between June and July, September, November, and from April to May).

In 2021, so far, the fewest number of containment zones was recorded on March 12, when the city had 488 hotspots. However, on that date, no individual district recorded zero containment zones, senior officials said.

Containment zones are spots with high instances or clusters of Covid-19 cases where economic activities are regulated, and all movement is prohibited. The phased relaxations on lockdown regulations do not apply in areas notified as containment zones or hot spots. In such areas, state teams deliver essential goods to doorsteps. Containment zones can be de-notified only 14 days after the last new case. Under the government’s micro containment policy, these zones are limited to single houses, flats, apartment buildings or clusters of a few houses in a lane, block or a pocket in a residential or commercial area.

Till late-June 2020, the city used to have much larger containment zones — entire lanes and blocks, which government officials said led to a large number of complaints from people who were not infected and were still put under a lockdown-like situation. And they could be de-notified after 28 days of not recording a new case. The policy was changed following a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on June 26, 2020, in the light of the first wave of the pandemic in the city. Shah stressed on adopting a policy of micro containment – essentially sealing smaller areas and keeping fewer people under heightened surveillance. The new policy was implemented on June 30, 2020.

At its peak, Delhi added a daily average of 25,294 new Covid-19 cases for the seven days ending April 23 this year, as a fourth wave of infections took hold of the city. However, since mid-May, cases, hospitalisations and deaths have eased, and in the seven-days ending Wednesday, Delhi added a daily average of 72 new cases, showed data from the state government’s daily health bulletins.

The Capital on Wednesday added 77 new Covid-19 cases, and one more fatality of the infection.

It further showed, at its peak, Delhi touched 24,000 containment zones, for the week ending April 30, 2021.

State officials and health experts said the state’s micro-containment efforts have paid off.

“The city has very few active cases, and zero containment and single-digit containment numbers are achievements. To effectively manage the disease, the government will continue with its micro containment policy,” said Delhi’s revenue minister Kailash Gahlot.

Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the division of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, “Micro-containment has been a very effective strategy in terms of arresting the spread of the disease. It is effective and has to face less resistance from people. The government should continue with this strategy each time there is an uptick in cases.”