Home / Cities / Others / Covid-19 hits lives: 300 GNDU students have job offers, but no marksheets
DMCs of intermediate semesters are not available as last year, students were promoted on the basis of cumulative average of their grades of previous semesters (HT FILE PHOTO)
DMCs of intermediate semesters are not available as last year, students were promoted on the basis of cumulative average of their grades of previous semesters (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Covid-19 hits lives: 300 GNDU students have job offers, but no marksheets

Now, an overwhelming majority of the students have favoured offline examinations in a survey that the university conducted
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:11 AM IST

AMRITSAR Over 300 students who graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University this year have got job offers at good pay, but have no detailed marks cards (DMCs) to back their academic performance, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These students are now facing a peculiar situation with DMCs of their intermediate semesters not available, as they were promoted in 2020, on the basis of the cumulative average of their grades of previous semesters. This was done as per government direction,” said a GNDU spokesperson.

“Some companies who have issued offer letters are finding it difficult to evolve a criteria to hire prospective employees in absence of concrete and comprehensive evidence of their academic performance in form of detailed marks cards of all the semesters,” he said, adding that online exams without university supervision had been rejected.

On its part, the university had conducted students’ survey by creating a dedicated page to take feedback from students, as to their choice of the method of examination and also the fallacies in the exams held last year.

“The overwhelming majority of the students have favoured offline examinations. The university has conveyed this to the Punjab government. However, GNDU will conduct examinations as per guidelines and directions from the state government,” the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.