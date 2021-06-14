Covid-19 hits lives: 300 GNDU students have job offers, but no marksheets

AMRITSAR Over 300 students who graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University this year have got job offers at good pay, but have no detailed marks cards (DMCs) to back their academic performance, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These students are now facing a peculiar situation with DMCs of their intermediate semesters not available, as they were promoted in 2020, on the basis of the cumulative average of their grades of previous semesters. This was done as per government direction,” said a GNDU spokesperson.

“Some companies who have issued offer letters are finding it difficult to evolve a criteria to hire prospective employees in absence of concrete and comprehensive evidence of their academic performance in form of detailed marks cards of all the semesters,” he said, adding that online exams without university supervision had been rejected.

On its part, the university had conducted students’ survey by creating a dedicated page to take feedback from students, as to their choice of the method of examination and also the fallacies in the exams held last year.

“The overwhelming majority of the students have favoured offline examinations. The university has conveyed this to the Punjab government. However, GNDU will conduct examinations as per guidelines and directions from the state government,” the spokesperson added.