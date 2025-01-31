Cricket coach sexually assaults minor in Kanpur, FIR lodged

A cricket coach has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl who was learning the game under him. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This incident comes days after another disturbing case in the Gujaini area, where a music teacher of a reputed school was accused of molesting a four-year-old student.

The latest incident occurred in the Panki area of Kanpur. The accused, identified as Neeraj Sharma, a resident of Gangaganj, allegedly lured the minor to his colony after coaching sessions at the Arampur ground. According to the police, Verma reportedly drugged the victim before sexually assaulting her.

The accused is said to have blackmailed the girl, threatening her with social ostracism and using caste-based slurs to intimidate her, according to the FIR. He allegedly warned her against informing her family, continuing the abuse for over two months. The victim, unable to endure the trauma any longer, finally confided in her mother, who immediately filed a complaint at the Panki police station.

Additional DCP, Central, Vijyendra Dwivedi, said an FIR has been lodged against Sharma under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and other relevant sections of BNS. The coach, who works at a cricket academy, is at large, said Dwivedi, adding police were conducting raids to track him down.