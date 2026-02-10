Dindigul , Residents of Vedasandur in the district raised apprehensions over the crow deaths that have been reported over the last few days, sources said. Crow deaths in Dindigul: Residents worry, officials rule out health risk

However, a health official on Tuesday said that there were not so many deaths as reported in the media and allayed concerns of bird flu.

While there have been deaths of one or two crows during the recent past, on February 8 alone, about six to seven crows lost their lives, leading to some anxious moments among the public, as it may be due to bird flu.

The Vedasandur taluk in the district is home to several decade-old trees, including neem, tamarind and peepal, attracting large number of birds such as mynas, crows and cuckoos, officials said.

"There have been deaths of one or two crows. But it is not as mentioned in some media reports of over 100. On February 8, there were about six to seven crow deaths. We got information about the dead crows. We collected them and buried them," the official told PTI.

Responding to a query, he said, "There is no need for the public to worry about health. We have informed the veterinarians who have collected some samples and are investigating the cause of deaths."

On February 6, Tamil Nadu government sounded an alert following reports of crow deaths in various parts of the state, triggering concerns over a potential outbreak of avian influenza.

The Department of Animal Husbandry has directed its officials to intensify surveillance and step up vigil to detect any unusual sickness or mortality among crows, migratory birds and commercial poultry.

Director of Public Health, Dr A Somasundaram, told PTI on February 6 that the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has also released a separate communication, appealing to the public to follow strict safety protocols.

