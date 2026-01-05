Cultural performances begin at ‘Kala Sangam’ in Magh Mela in Prayagraj

The Magh Mela is not just a religious gathering but also a lively celebration of India’s Sanatan traditions and cultural diversity. This spirit is being highlighted through the Kala Sangam cultural programme, which began on Sunday in the Magh Mela-2026 area, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Culture. Artists performing on inaugural day of Kala Sangam cultural programme on Sunday in the Magh Mela-2026 area in Prayagraj (HT PHOTO)

On the opening day, the first performance featured Devi folk songs presented by Uday Chandra Pardeshi and his team from Prayagraj. Renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi from Lucknow mesmerized the audience with her devotional renditions, leaving listeners deeply moved.

The audience was further enthralled by the conch (shankh) recital performed by Ram Janam’s team from Varanasi. Folk singer Sangeeta Mishra from Prayagraj also delivered an impressive performance, while classical vocalist Varun Mishra from Lucknow captivated listeners with his classical singing.

A unique blend of folk and classical dance forms was witnessed on the first day. The jugalbandi of Kirti Srivastava’s folk dance Dhedhiya and Neeta Joshi’s Kathak performance received wide appreciation. The programme was anchored by Abha Madhur.

A total of six performances were staged on the first day of Kala Sangam. Magh Mela Officer Rishi Raj informed that cultural presentations will continue from January 4 to January 30 in the mela area. Over 120 folk and classical artists will participate in this 20-day-long cultural festival, being organized by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Culture.