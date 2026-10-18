An Se Young makes history with 47th career title
The Denmark Open win took Se Young’s career tally past Indonesian legend Susi Susanti, setting a new record for the most titles in women’s singles
An Se Young overcame an injury scare to script a come-from-behind victory and clinch her ninth BWF World Tour title of the season at the Denmark Open on Sunday. The world No. 1 rallied from a game down to beat Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-23, 21-14, 21-18 in the women’s singles final of the Super 750 tournament in Odense, Denmark.
This was the fifth consecutive women's singles final in which Se Young beat Yamaguchi, following her victories over the Japanese player at the Singapore Open, Indonesia Open, World Championships and Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
Se Young led 18-15 in the opening game but succumbed to Yamaguchi’s fierce attack, eventually losing 21-23 in a tense deuce battle. She trailed 11-13 in the second game before mounting a comeback. The deciding game proved another test of her resilience.
Trailing 9-12 midway through, Se Young appeared uncomfortable as she repeatedly touched her ankle, raising concerns about a possible injury. She responded with seven consecutive points to overturn the deficit. Yamaguchi attempted a late fightback but struggled to breach Se Young’s defence as the South Korean closed out the match 21-18.
The victory took Se Young’s career tally to 47 titles, moving her past Indonesian legend Susi Susanti’s 46 to set a new record for the most career titles in women’s singles.
The Denmark Open was Se Young’s ninth BWF World Tour title of the season. She has also won gold in women’s singles at the Asian Games, taking her overall title haul for the year to 10. Her BWF World Tour triumphs this season have come at the Malaysian Open, India Open, Badminton Asia Championships, Singapore Open, Indonesia Open, China Masters, World Championships and Denmark Open, alongside one other title.
Se Young’s record for the season now stands at 61 wins and one defeat, giving her a remarkable win rate of 98.4%. Her only loss came against China’s Wang Zhiyi in the All England Open final. She is also on a 44-match winning streak.
Last year, Se Young won 11 titles in a single season, matching Japan’s Kento Momota’s 2019 record for the most titles in a season across men’s or women’s singles.
With Se Young scheduled to compete at the French Open next week, she has the opportunity to move closer to, or even surpass, last season’s title tally. She could also challenge her own record for the highest single-season win rate, having set a mark of 94.8% last year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More