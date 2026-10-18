Ludhiana: Teachers oppose out-of-pocket spending for school games

With funds for school games still pending, government primary school teachers in Jagraon and Dehlon-1 blocks have been asked to contribute ₹100 each towards district-level competitions scheduled for October 23 and 24. Department says funds are expected to be released before events conclude. (HT Photo)

The block primary education officer (BPEO) said teachers were not being forced to pay, adding that the pending funds for centre and block-level games were expected before the competitions concluded.

Teachers, however, have objected to the demand, arguing that the education department should release adequate funds before organising competitions instead of shifting the financial burden onto them. They said funds for earlier centre- and block-level events had also not been released.

Davinder Singh Sidhu, vice-president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front and a teacher at a government primary school in Jagraon block, said teachers should not be expected to pay for events organised by the department. “The department must send adequate funds before the games begin so that there is no inconvenience. We have been asked to contribute ₹100 per teacher, but we will not pay,” he said. Around 100 government primary schools fall under the Jagraon and Dehlon-1 blocks.

Under the department’s existing allocation, ₹2,000 is provided for centre-level games, ₹5,000 for block-level competitions and ₹25,000 for district-level games. Teachers said these amounts were inadequate to cover the actual expenses.

“A block-level game costs at least ₹1 lakh, as schools from the entire block have to be accommodated. Arrangements for refreshments, tents, microphones, speakers and bouquets for guests also cost money. Yet, the budget is ₹5,000, which has not been released so far,” Sidhu said.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union, said primary schools had no funds to meet such expenses, leaving teachers to pay from their own pockets. He said teachers in his block had formed a committee and contributed ₹500 each to ensure competitions were conducted smoothly.

Gurpreet Singh, BPEO for Jagraon and Dehlon-1, said, “The teachers are free to contribute if they wish to do so. They are not compelled to pay from their pockets. The funds for the games are expected to be released before the competitions conclude.”