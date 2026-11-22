Inspector general (IG), Lucknow Range, Kiran S has sought Uttar Pradesh government permission to publish his book on Interpol, titled ‘No Safe Haven’, through Lucknow-based Eastern Book Company Pvt Ltd. Inspector general (IG), Lucknow Range, Kiran S (Sourced) more

The police headquarters has forwarded his proposal, along with the recommendation of the ADG, Lucknow Zone, to the home department for approval.

The proposal is being examined under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, which require scrutiny of publications by serving IPS officers. The government has sought an assessment of the manuscript to ensure it contains no adverse comments or criticism of the Centre, state government, any foreign government or administration, or any section of society.

In a communication dated November 19, addressed to the special secretary (Home), Police Services Section-II, the police headquarters forwarded information submitted by Kiran S through a letter dated November 11.

The process began after the home department, in a November 4 communication, asked the police headquarters to examine the proposed book under the conduct rules and submit its assessment.

Titled ‘No Safe Haven’, the book deals with Interpol, the international police cooperation organisation that facilitates coordination among law enforcement agencies across countries to combat transnational crime, trace fugitives and share criminal intelligence.

The police headquarters communication, signed by KS Emmanuel, IG/Staff Officer to the DGP (Personnel), forwarded the proposal with the requisite recommendation. The state government’s decision will determine whether Kiran S can proceed with publication.