Students using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for assignments, revision or job applications is a common visual in Indian campus. Awareness is no longer the hurdle. The real challenge for universities is turning everyday AI use into demonstrable skills that employers can trust. AI (iStock)

Using AI and being ready to work with AI are not the same thing. Pearson and AWS’s global research shows how wide the gap is 67% of respondents say AI is changing work very quickly, yet only 28% of employers believe universities are keeping pace.

India’s employers report the same pressure. Pearson and Cognizant’s 2026 AI Workforce Pulse study found that 91% of Indian organisations place greater value on AI skills for non-technical roles, and 61% struggle to find the right talent.

Employers are raising the bar simultaneously. Microsoft’s 2024 Work Trend Index found that two in three business leaders would not hire someone without AI skills. A degree can still open the door, but verified capability is what carries a graduate through it.

Readiness is a capability, not a purchase. Educational institutions buying software licenses or computer labs does not equal AI readiness. Software is only the first step. True institutional readiness requires connecting faculty development, curriculum design, assessment models and industry partnerships into a continuous learning cycle.

This transformation starts with educators. Faculty need not become computer scientists, but they need practical confidence to evaluate AI tools and integrate them into their teaching.

When AI handles routine administrative work, teachers can reclaim essential time to cultivate what software can never replace which is deep human mentorship, ethical guidance, and critical thinking for their students.

Since AI can draft essays in seconds and is used widely, universities need to assess how students think with AI and not just what they hand in. Rather than attempting to “AI-proof” exams with heavy monitoring, universities can evaluate the student’s reasoning capabilities in more practical ways like:

Real-world projects: Assignments where students solve a genuine problem and demonstrate their work.

Oral defences: Conversations where students explain and defend their presented choices.

Reflective portfolios: Records of where students used AI and how they checked and corrected it. This ensures campus’ maintain academic integrity with students using AI openly and make accountability a habit. Universities can give students more than a degree. By adding short, credentialed AI courses to programmes in every discipline, they can help students graduate with proof of their skills, along with subject knowledge and “power skills” like critical thinking, teamwork and ethics.

Learning also grows when it moves beyond the classroom. When universities work with industry on live projects, internships and real problems, students put their learning into practise. Trusted assessments and recognised credentials then confirm what they can do.

To move from casual tool use to enterprise capability, university leaders must focus on four clear imperatives:

Build faculty confidence: Give educators practical training so they can lead the use of AI in teaching with clarity. Rethink assessment: Move beyond memorisation to reflective portfolios and oral defences. Add micro-credentials: Build short, badge-earning AI literacy modules into every degree. Partner with industry: Work with employers so students get hands-on, real-world experience. A future-ready university is not measured by how many AI tools it buys, but by how well it helps students use technology with curiosity, confidence and care, with human mentorship at the heart of learning.

By moving from casual use to verified capability, Indian universities can help graduates do more than keep up with AI. They can help them shape the future of work.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vinay Kumar Swamy, country head, Pearson India.