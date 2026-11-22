New Delhi, Delhi witnessed massive traffic congestion at several key stretches, with snarls extending into the evening hours on Sunday as the wedding season added to the city's already heavy vehicular movement, leaving commuters stranded for hours at several locations. Wedding revelry, roadside crackers keep Delhi traffic crawling late into night more

From the Delhi-Noida road to Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi and Old Rohtak Road, several stretches witnessed slow-moving traffic, with long queues of vehicles building up near banquet halls and marriage venues where large numbers of guests arrived.

Congestion was particularly severe around areas with multiple banquet halls along busy roads, where vehicles parked haphazardly, and the movement of wedding guests added to the pressure on already crowded stretches.

In several places, vehicles were seen struggling to move through narrow passages as cars entering and exiting marriage venues blocked the flow of traffic.

Commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida also faced considerable inconvenience, with heavy traffic reported on the connecting roads and stretches leading towards residential and commercial areas.

Madhuban Chowk, an important traffic intersection in northwest Delhi, witnessed heavy vehicular movement, with traffic spilling over towards adjoining roads. Similar conditions were reported near Peeragarhi, where several banquet halls and wedding venues attract a large number of vehicles during the marriage season.

Old Rohtak Road also witnessed congestion, particularly around stretches where wedding venues, local markets and residential colonies are situated close to the main carriageway. The movement of vehicles attempting to enter marriage halls, coupled with roadside parking, further slowed down traffic.

In south Delhi and on roads leading to the area, heavy traffic was reported on several stretches, including SSN Marg near Chhattarpur, where vehicles moved slowly amid the wedding season rush.

Congestion was also reported near the CDR Chowk red light in Chhattarpur, on the NH-48 stretch near Mahipalpur, South Extension Ring Road, INA-Barapullah and Rao Tula Ram Marg.

In east Delhi, several stretches around banquet halls and marriage venues also experienced traffic pressure as guests arrived in private cars and other vehicles. Similar scenes were reported from parts of north Delhi, where wedding functions coincided with regular evening and late-night movement.

Adding to the problem, incidents of people bursting firecrackers on roads during wedding celebrations were reported at several locations. Groups of people were seen setting off crackers on public roads, temporarily disrupting vehicular movement and forcing motorists to slow down or stop.

In some instances, vehicles were left stranded behind groups celebrating weddings, while crackers being burst on the carriageway created additional inconvenience for commuters. Such celebrations also raised concerns over road safety, particularly for two-wheeler riders, pedestrians and other motorists passing through the areas.

The combination of wedding-related traffic, roadside parking, firecracker celebrations and regular vehicular movement has emerged as a major challenge on several arterial roads during the ongoing marriage season.

Traffic congestion near banquet halls has become a recurring problem, particularly at venues without adequate parking arrangements within their premises. Guests often leave their vehicles along the roadside, reducing the available carriageway and creating bottlenecks for other road users.

The situation becomes more complicated when several wedding functions are organised simultaneously in the same locality, leading to a sudden increase in the number of cars, taxis and other vehicles entering narrow approach roads.

Commuters also face difficulties when vehicles make sudden turns to enter marriage venues or stop on busy roads to pick up and drop off guests. The resulting bottlenecks often affect traffic movement on adjoining roads as well.

The problem is not restricted to the evening rush hours, as traffic congestion persisted well past midnight on Saturday at several locations.

With the wedding season expected to keep traffic volumes high, effective management of parking around banquet halls, deployment of traffic personnel at vulnerable stretches and action against roadside obstructions remain crucial to ensuring smoother vehicular movement.

The late-night congestion has also highlighted how traffic pressure in the national capital is no longer confined to conventional office hours, with wedding celebrations and social gatherings adding to the burden on roads even after the usual evening rush subsides.

For commuters, what should have been a routine journey home turned into a prolonged ordeal, with vehicles crawling through congested stretches and motorists struggling to find alternative routes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.