Dr. Bart S. Fisher, Founder and Chairman of the Give Life Foundation and three-time Nobel Prize nominee, and Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon, Vice President of the Give Life Foundation and Founder of PACT (Par Anand Charitable Trust), and Shashi Abraham, representing PACT met Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican, presenting a handcrafted ‘Tree of Life’ symbolising the global movement WE ARE THE NEW WORLD — UNITY • HUMANITY • SUSTAINABILITY. Give Life Foundation representatives present the handcrafted ‘Tree of Life’ to Pope Leo XIV during their meeting at the Vatican. (Give Life Foundation) more

During the presentation, Pope Leo XIV asked about the significance of the Tree of Life, which Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon explained as a symbol of unity, humanity, sustainability and humanity’s shared responsibility to protect all life.

Created under WE ARE THE NEW WORLD — STYLE & SPIRITUALITY, the Tree of Life carried a universal message: One World. One Humanity. One Human Family. Its roots represented shared origins, while its branches reflected different nations, cultures and faiths. The leaves symbolised the interconnectedness of humans, animals and all living beings, highlighting the shared responsibility to protect life and the environment .

Central to this vision is the Give Life Foundation Bone Marrow Registry, established by Dr. Fisher. The initiative seeks to expand donor participation, in India, and improve access to compatible donors for patients worldwide, establishing the belief that saving lives transcends nationality, religion, race and geography.

Dr. Fisher said, “We are all blood brothers & Sisters. We are one human family. We are blood brothers and blood sisters.” His message reflects the ability of one individual to give another the gift of life.