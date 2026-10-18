Ludhiana girls win U-17, U-21 basketball matches at state-level games

The district’s under-17 and under-21 girls’ basketball teams registered convincing victories on the second day of the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026 competitions at Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday. The under-17 team defeated Jalandhar 32-11, while the under-21 side outplayed Amritsar 47-13. Players in action during the tournament in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The second phase of the state-level games began on October 17 across seven districts. Ludhiana is hosting basketball competitions for boys and girls in the under-14, under-17, under-21, 21-30 and 31-40 age groups.

In other under-17 girls’ matches, Patiala defeated Rupnagar 36-10, while Sri Muktsar Sahib registered a 23-16 victory over Sangrur. Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (SAS Nagar) also secured a comfortable 28-8 win against Bathinda.

In the under-21 girls’ category, Jalandhar defeated Sri Muktsar Sahib 38-27, while Kapurthala registered a 38-25 victory over Patiala.

In the under-14 girls’ category, Patiala defeated Kapurthala 25-7, while Bathinda beat Hoshiarpur 14-4. Faridkot registered a 25-7 victory over Gurdaspur, while SAS Nagar overcame Barnala 20-8.

Several district teams registered decisive victories across the three girls’ categories, with Ludhiana’s performances in the under-17 and under-21 groups standing out.

The state-level games are being organised by the Punjab government’s sports department in coordination with district administrations. The tournament aims to provide players from different districts an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete at the state level.

Basketball competitions in Ludhiana feature both male and female participants across multiple age groups, providing opportunities for young players as well as those competing in older categories.

Meanwhile, fencing competitions, initially scheduled for the second phase, have been postponed to the third phase due to scheduling clashes with other fencing tournaments being held across the country.