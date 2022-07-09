Dacoity attempt foiled in UP’s Prayagraj, one dead
Alert villagers foiled a loot attempt in Majra Umapur village of Sarsedi gram panchayat under Bara police station located in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Friday night.
One of the accused attacked villagers with knife while attempting to flee. He was caught and beaten up with sticks before being handed over to the police.
The accused was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Four others are still at large. An FIR has been registered, police said.
SHO of Bara police station Kamlesh Kumar said that locals informed, five dacoits entered home of Ajay Kumar, a daily wage labourer on Friday night. Ajay raised an alarm and this angered the dacoits, one of whom attacked and injured him with a knife. However, the attacker was nabbed and assaulted by villagers before he was handed over to the police.
Bara police rushed the injured villager and the dacoit to hospital where the dacoit was declared brought dead. Ajay is undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital. “He is out of danger,” the SHO added.
SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said an villagers’ complaint, an FIR has been registered against five unidentified dacoits. “Efforts are on to identify the dead dacoit and this will help us reach out to the rest of the gang too,” he added.
-
CCSU in Meerut postpones exams due to Kanwar Yatra
Chaudhary Charan Singh University, in Meerut has postponed all examinations in university and affiliated colleges that were scheduled from July 20 to 27 due to Kanwar Yatra that begins from July 15. New dates of the postponed exams would be declared on university website, officials said. B. Ed and semesters examinations of different professional courses are going on in university and affiliated colleges. The exams for LLB and LLM courses are due from July 12.
-
British era Carnac bridge to be demolished
Carnac Bridge in South Mumbai, built in the British era nearly 150 years ago, is in deteriorating condition and will be demolished in July. The bridge was declared unsafe by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay experts in 2018 and is expected to be demolished by a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and central railway officials. The central railway will operate small blocks to dismantle the bridge, but later major railway blocks will be required.
-
Akhilesh’s ‘immaturity’ has weakened SP: Shivpal
Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief and Samajwadi Party MLA, Shivpal Yadav, estranged with SP chief and nephew Akhilesh Yadav for the second time, criticized the latter for his “immaturity”, which he claimed had weakened the SP. The fresh remarks against the Samajwadi Party chief came a day after Shivpal attended a dinner hosted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for Droupadi Murmu, nominated by the ruling NDA for the July 18 presidential elections.
-
Geotagging of U.P.’s 1.3 lakh govt schools on the anvil
A detailed guideline has been issued to all the 75 district basic education officers for carrying out the survey smoothly. Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) said, “This survey is very important from the point of view of strengthening the infrastructure facilities and timely addressing the problem in schools.” Survey of anganwadi centres operating on the school premises will also be done compulsorily.
-
House help extorts employer, arrested
The Marine Drive police have arrested a 22-year-old house help who allegedly took advantage of Gupta's employer's neurological disorder in order to blackmail and extort her. The accused, Sachin Namuna Gupta, 22, who originally hails from Jharkhand's Mahugaon, was working for past three years as a house maid with the complainant, a 41-year-old medical professional residing in Marine Lines. Last week the house help threatened her thrice and demanded money, a police officer said.
