 Dancers abducted at gunpoint in Kushinagar, rescued; six booked - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Dancers abducted at gunpoint in Kushinagar, rescued; six booked

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Sep 09, 2024 09:39 PM IST

The dancers were rescued by the police after two hours from a Fortuner vehicle and police arrested at least six young men, including the son of a BJP leader

Half-a-dozen armed men abducted two dancers of Bengal at gunpoint, from Village Gaurihi, under the Ramkola police station of Kushinagar district, on Sunday night.

FOr representation only (HT File Photo)
FOr representation only (HT File Photo)

The dancers were rescued by the police after two hours from a Fortuner vehicle at Ganesh Crossing and police arrested at least six young men, including the son of a BJP leader.

They have been identified as Arvind Singh, Krishna Tirpathi, Arthak Singh, son of BJP leader Aditya Singh, Nagendra Yadav, Anil Singh, Vivek Kumar and Arbadan Singh.

ASP Ritesh Singh confirmed that the police had rescued the dancers who were forced to dance at gunpoint during a birthday party and six accused have been arrested after being identified by the dancers.

Officials said two dancers of Bengal reside in Gaurihi village in a rented room .On Sunday night, the armed miscreants reached the room and knocked on the door demanding to open it, or face dire consequences .

A frightened dancer informed the owner of the room, Amanullah, who immediately rushed to the spot and questioned the men for creating a ruckus but the miscreants opened two rounds of fire and pulled the dancers from the room, pushed them in two luxury cars and drove off.

Amanullah informed the police on 112, and swinging into action, the police arrested the six young men.

Officials said that the police had also recovered arms from the car and initiated an inquiry after registering FIR under relevant sections of IPC on the written complaints of the dancers.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
