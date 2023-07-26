DDU Gorakhpur University: ABVP dharna adds to tension on campus

The atmosphere of DDU Gorakhpur University campus got charged up once again on Wednesday when over two dozen members and activists of Akhil Bharti Vidyarthi Parishad staged a demonstration at the university gate and demanded to roll back the fee hike. The DDU Gorakhpur University campus in Gorakhpur (HT File Photo)

The university campus was just beginning to limp back to normalcy after student leaders assaulted university authorities on July 21.

The police swung into action and surrounded the students. Student leader Narayan Dat Pathak said that because of a steep hike in fee, higher education will become out of reach of middle-class society. They demanded university authorities to reconsider the decision.

Meanwhile, university authorities issued a notice to 10 student leaders seeking an explanation in a week before expelling them. They also used CCTV footage and spotted two more students involved in the shameful incident of slapping the V-C and registrar and handed over their names to the police, to include them in the FIR.

The police registered a case against 22 trouble-makers and have arrested eight of them. Since the day of the incident, PAC jawans are camping on the university campus and without a proper identity card no one is allowed to enter the university.

While on one hand, students and ABVP supporters have blamed the V-C’s adamant attitude for the incident taking place in the first place, deans of faculties and HoDs have jumped to side with the V-C.

Abdur Rahman

