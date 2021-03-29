Delhi govt issues SOP for protection of inter-faith couples

New Delhi: The Delhi government has issued a standard operating procedure (SoP), directing the setting up of a 24-hour helpline and “safe houses and special cells” in all districts in the Capital for protection of inter-faith and inter-caste couples from harassment and threats, said a senior government official on Sunday citing a circular released by the government’s social welfare department.

According to the SOP document, which HT has seen, the government should provide accommodation in its “safe house” to couples whose families, local communities or khaps (clan groups) are opposed to their relationship. It also said that the existing toll-free helpline number 181, which is currently meant for reporting cases of women in distress should also double up as the helpline number for inter-faith and inter-caste couples in distress.

The initiative is in line with a Supreme Court judgment dated March 27, 2018, which asked for “special cells” to be set up in every district to receive and act on complaints of harassment and threat to couples of inter-caste and inter-faith marriages. The top court also asked states to ensure that the special cells have 24-hour helplines to receive and register such complaints and provide necessary assistance, advice and protection to the couple, said the document which cited the top court’s judgment.

Delhi currently has one such unit under the jurisdiction of the police department and one safe house at a state-run centre in north Delhi’s Kingsway Camp. The new SOP essentially directs concerned agencies to set up such facilities in every district, said the senior official who did not wish to be identified.

Delhi has 11 revenue districts and 14 police districts.

“The telecallers trained to handle distress calls and already aware about available services can provide necessary assistance/advice to the couple in distress. If required, they can be further trained to handle such calls,” said the circular issued by the social welfare department on March 23 which has the SOP in it.

It further said that after hearing the couples, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the concerned area -- who is also supposed to head the ‘’special cell’’ to be set up for this purpose – will have to bring the matter to the knowledge of the district magistrate and suggest if the couples should be accommodate in a ‘’safe house’’.

“Adequate security shall be provided to the couple in form of PSO (protective service officer) and the “safe house” will also be secured by the DCP of the area concerned. “The couple shall be briefed about the threat to them and in no case they be exposed till the issue is resolved,” the department said in the circular.

In case the couple doesn’t want to stay in the safe house, the special cell is supposed to provide protection to them in accordance with the threat perception at their place of stay.

If preliminary enquiry ascertains the authenticity of threats, the DCP concerned will direct an ACP or sub-division police officer to register an FIR against those threatening the couple, the SOP said.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, welcomed the decision by the government, saying everyone has a right to choose their partner. “We welcome this decision taken by the Delhi government. The Delhi Commission for Women has always been actively helping such couples. The commission’s 181 helpline has helped hundreds of such couples in the last five years. We have rescued many girls from possible honour killings, helped the couples get police security and also supported them in their legal battle. We will work even harder to make sure this initiative succeeds.”

Delhi Police spokespersons did not comment on the matter.