Cops launch cheating probe against Kalra

At least 17 people have alleged they were overcharged, cheated and handed defective devices by businessman Navneet Kalra, who was arrested last month in connection with the alleged hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators, following which the Delhi Police have initiated a cheating probe against the him. The police have also suspended his arms licence and served a notice, asking him to surrender his firearm.

“He was initially investigated for hoarding and black marketing of the medical supplies. But with victims coming forward, we are probing him for cheating and overcharging,” said a police officer with knowledge of the matter. The police have recorded the statements of the 17 buyers and are investigating allegations of cheating against the accused, the officer said, asking not to be named.

The officer said that last month, the police sent at least four concentrators that Kalra allegedly sold at prices much higher than MRP to the Shriram Institute for Industrial Research. The institute confirmed that the output of the oxygen concentrator was below 30%. The police have attached the report from the institute with comments from experts that the output should have been at least 90%. More test results are awaited.

Kalra, through his lawyers in court, denied allegations of cheating and said the concentrators were donated to Covid care centres too. He also informed the court that he had no intention of cheating and paid taxes for getting the concentrators. He also said that he submitted the invoices to the investigating officer.

When contacted, Kalra’s counsel, Vineet Malhotra, said: “All the allegations raised by police are false.”

Kalra, who is out on bail since May 29, has been directed by the court not to contact any person to whom he had sold the concentrator.

Arms licence suspended

Meanwhile, the police have also suspended the arms licence of Kalra and served him a notice asking him to surrender his firearm, officials aware of the matter said.

The licensing department of the city police has also initiated the process for cancellation of his gun licence. Confirming this, OP Mishra, joint commissioner of police (licensing), said: “We have suspended the arms licence as he (Kalra) was booked in a criminal case. The process for cancellation has been initiated. He has been served a notice seeking an explanation why it should not be cancelled permanently.”

A senior police officer aware of the matter said the notice was served to Kalra on Monday and further action would be taken as per his reply. Kalra was issued an arms licence in 1998.

Last month, the Delhi Police recovered at least 524 oxygen concentrators from Kalra’s three restaurants and from the office of a private company, Matrix Cellular, in Chhatarpur.