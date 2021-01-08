Delhi zoo taking precautions for safety of its inhabitants
The Delhi zoo authorities said they are taking all precautions to ensure safety of its inhabitants, as reports of carcasses of crows being found in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar poured in on Friday.
The Delhi zoo has been closed for visitors since March last year when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Officials said that in the coming days, teams from Delhi government’s animal husbandry department will be taking samples from the zoo as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, a standard operating procedure (SOP) is also being followed on the zoo premises by authorities.
“All the enclosures are being disinfected thrice a day, with special focus on areas where wild and migratory birds come in. Enclosures are also being inspected regularly to check for any symptoms of flu” said a Delhi zoo spokesperson.
The official also said that as a precautionary measure, the National Zoological Park has also stopped ordering chicken from NCR towns and from other wholesale markets. Usually, the Delhi zoo orders around 40-50 kilos of chicken to feed the animals there.
“We have stopped feeding chicken to animals. This is not only for the safety of animals but also for the safety of the enclosure keepers who are handling their feed,” the official said.
When it comes to checking the feeding of animals, the zoo is also at present not keeping fish and bird feed in open enclosures, to ensure that this does not attract wild birds.
Officials said that they are careful and do not want a repeat of the 2016 bird flu epidemic at the Delhi zoo, which led to the death of several birds. The Delhi zoo, one of the most popular tourism spots of NCR, was closed for visitors for nearly three months after the 2016 scare.
“All the tests will be conducted and we will ensure maximum safety,” the Delhi zoo spokesperson added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana realtor ends life; NRI woman among 5 booked for abetment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana: Courier firm owner booked for raping employee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare: Delhi closes Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days, bans import of live birds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culling begins at five poultry farms to contain bird flu spread in Haryana’s Panchkula district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates slightly, expected to get better from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samples of crows found dead near Pong Lake in Himachal test positive for bird flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT slams brakes on former Mohali mayor’s housing project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First two bird samples sent by Chandigarh admn test negative for bird flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delays marked Panchkula administration’s response to bird flu scare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigerian national held with seven kilograms of heroin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers at UP Gate get 10 buses to serve as mobile shelters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three persons accused of animal slaughter arrested in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Petrol pump staffers on way to bank robbed of ₹10 lakh in separate cases; Surajpur SHO suspended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Four held for under-weighing construction material, duping contractors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 detained for vandalism over non-payment of wages at Noida firm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox