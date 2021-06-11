Delhi: 3 held for robbery, murder

The Delhi Police on Friday said they have arrested three men three days after they committed four serious crimes, including the murder of a truck driver during a robbery in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, within an hour.

A Santro car that the suspects used in the crimes was recovered in a burnt condition from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. Police said the suspects robbed the car from Jahangirpuri five days before they used the vehicle for committing the four back-to-back crimes. They later parked it and set it on fire at an isolated place in Baghpat, said police.

Around 2.30 am on June 8, the officer said, the suspects first fired bullets and tried to steal an e-rickshaw in Shalimar Bagh. Fifteen minutes later, they shot dead a truck driver and robbed him of his mobile phone and ₹5,000 in the Punjabi Bagh area. Thereafter, two more incidents of robbery and attempt to robbery were reported from IP Estate and Defence Colony in central and south Delhi respectively. Separate cases were registered at the four concerned police stations.

The northwest district’s special staff and the local police began their probe in the attempted robbery at Shalimar Bagh and the firing case and scanned CCTV cameras. They examined the routes through which the suspect had reached Shalimar Bagh to steal the e-rickshaw. Investigators reached a garbage dumping site in Badola village near Mahendra Park where the Santro car was last seen on the day the crimes were committed.

The police scanned CCTVs of the nearby areas and found three suspects with the vehicle in the same area. The suspects were identified, their hideouts traced in Loni and they were arrested following raids. Their interrogation led to the place in Baghpat where they had abandoned the Santro car and set it on fire to destroy evidence and avoid police arrest, said police.

The suspects have been identified as Rizwan, Shamshad and Nasir, all from Loni in Ghaziabad and in their twenties. They were caught by the special staff team of the northwest district on Friday. All of them are habitual offenders and were previously involved in theft and drug peddling cases, said senior police officers associated with the operation.

“The arrested men are jobless, addicted to alcohol and have no source of income. They stole vehicles and used them for committing robberies and thefts. Thereafter, they either sold the stolen vehicles or abandoned them at isolated places,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.