Denied tickets, Independents take on BJP, Congress in Ggm’s municipal polls

Gurugram: Independent candidates who were denied tickets by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are putting up a spirited contest against those backed by major political parties. Many of these candidates, who have been active in their wards for years, feel side-lined despite their contribution to local governance. Their presence in the race has disrupted traditional party equations, giving voters an alternative to mainstream political choices. Rimple Yadav (centre), a former councillor is contesting from Ward 2 in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

For many Gurugram residents, the decision is not easy. Some prefer voting along party lines, believing in the BJP and Congress’ established networks, others argue that electing new faces is necessary for change. “For years, councillors have ignored our problems and only return when elections approach. This time, we will vote for someone who has worked for us, not just for their party,” said Ram Avtar Yadav, a resident of DLF Phase 2 and a former RWA member.

One of the most formidable independent candidates is Rimple Yadav, a former councillor and the wife of a former mayor. She is contesting from Ward 2. She has received strong support from residents in DLF Phase 2, Dundahera, Sirhaul, and Udyog Vihar, which together have over 22,926 voters.

Despite her extensive experience in municipal governance, the BJP denied her a ticket without any explanation. Her familiarity with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and her history of addressing civic issues, including the demand for a DLF 2 community club and water supply issues in J Block, have strengthened her candidacy.

Residents are divided as far as their voting preferences are concerned. Some believe that staying with a party ensures continuity, while others feel independent candidates like Yadav will bring a more responsive and grassroot approach. Rajesh Kumar, a Dundahera resident, said, “Party-backed councillors have failed us. Independent candidates are more accountable and directly connected to our problems.”

Gurugram’s municipal elections have historically seen a mix of independent and party-backed winners. In the 2017 elections, BJP won 14 out of 35 seats, while several independents emerged victorious. Many of them later joined the BJP, boosting the party’s numbers in the MCG to 27 councillors. However, this time, the anti-incumbency sentiment is strong in the city.

Voters in areas like DLF Phase 2, Dundahera, and Sirhaul are showing growing support for independent candidates. Reena Singh, a Sector 17B resident, said, “The ruling party has failed to improve our city. Why should we vote for them again? Independent candidates seem more committed to real change.”

One factor influencing votes is the urban-rural connect. DLF Phase 2 was developed on land acquired from Sirhaul village, and many locals feel independent candidates like Yadav will represent their interests better.

Another independent candidate is Rama Rani Rathee, contesting from Ward 23. She had previously won Ward 34 as a BJP candidate in the 2021 by-polls after the untimely death of her husband, RS Rathee, a respected councillor. Although she represented BJP in the by-poll, she has been denied a party ticket for the upcoming polls.

Rathee has committed to improving infrastructure, sanitation, security, and environmental issues. She has said that addressing water supply, drainage, electricity distribution, and road maintenance will be among her top priorities, if elected. “Having been a councillor before and closely witnessing my husband’s tenure, I understand the ward’s challenges. My focus is on sanitation, security and developing more green spaces,” she said.

With just days left for polling, independent candidates are proving to be strong contenders, reshaping the electoral narrative in Gurugram. Their deep local ties and voter frustration with mainstream parties make this an unpredictable contest, with significant implications for Gurugram’s governance.