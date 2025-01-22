DHBVN officials booked after discom staff electrocuted during repairs

Gurugram: A Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) assistant linesman was electrocuted when power supply to a 11KV feeder was suddenly turned on while he was doing repair work in Sector 84 on Tuesday, police said. Investigators said that an FIR was registered against unidentified DHBVN officials for causing death by negligence at the Kherki Daula police station. (FILE PHOTO)

Investigators said that an FIR was registered against unidentified DHBVN officials for causing death by negligence at the Kherki Daula police station.

They identified the deceased as 40-year-old Tej Pal, who was working for DHBVN on contract for the last 15 years in the Manesar division. Pal belonged to Mirzapur in Pataudi, investigators said.

According to the police, Pal had reached Sikanderpur for repair work on a transformer when the incident took place at about 11.45am ON Tuesday??

A DHBVN official said that prior permission was sought for the repair work following which the power supply of the feeder and the transformer was turned off. “However, when Pal was carrying out the repairs, the power supply was suddenly turned on resulting in instant death,” he said.

He said that after a departmental inquiry, it would be clear how the supply got turned on even when there was no communication from Pal at the spot to switch it on.

Soon after the incident, senior officials including DHBVN Manesar division executive engineer along with the police rushed to the spot. They said an interim compensation of ₹10 lakh will be handed over to the family on Wednesday followed by the life insurance amount in the next few days.

Inspector Virender Kumar, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said they had launched an investigation after registering an FIR on Ram’s complaint. “We will wait for DHBVN’s report to take action against the erring officials,” he added.