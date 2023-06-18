Ludhiana: SAD (A) district vice president booked for attempting rape bid

District vice-president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD, Amritsar) Furkan Qureshi, alias, Bablu Qureshi has been booked for molesting and attempting a rape bid on a married woman at his home. The woman lodged a complaint after which the Tibba police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused, who is on the run. The accused overpowered the victim and attempted a rape bid (HT Files)

The victim, who is 28-year-old, stated that she was living with her husband in Mayapuri at Tibba road. Few days ago, her husband left her over some petty issues and went back to his ancestral village in Bihar. Someone told her about Bablu Quereshi and stated that he had helped many women in the past and saved their marriages. She contacted Qureshi seeking his help.

Further she added that on June 13 the accused asked her to come to his home to discuss the matter. She alleged that the accused took her upstairs and started molesting her. She resisted but the accused overpowered her and attempted a rape bid. She raised an alarm and freed herself from the clutches of the accused. On Saturday, she filed a complaint against the accused.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jeevan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after receiving the complaint the police lodged an FIR under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) 376, 511 (attempt to commit rape) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Earlier, Qureshi was district vice president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). On April 8, 2022 he was booked for hurting religious sentiments over a Facebook post. After the members of various Hindu organisations had staged a protest outside Police station Tibba the police had arrested him. Later he joined SAD (Amritsar).

Realtor rapes fiancee, calls off wedding after demanding Rs5-cr dowry

HT Correspondent

ludhiana@hindustantimes.com

Ludhiana Police booked an Amritsar-based realtor for allegedly raping his fiance, a resident of Bhamian Kalan.

The accused had allegedly established a physical relationship with the woman after the two got engaged only to call off the wedding.

The woman alleged that the accused and her family had demanded ₹5 crore and a Mercedes car as dowry before calling off the wedding.

Following the woman’s

complaint, Sarabha Nagar police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused — the director of an Amritsar-based firm, his father, who is managing director of the company, his mother and two others.

In her complaint, the woman told police her and the accused’s families had arranged for their wedding last year.

Following their engagement, the two started meeting. In one such instance, they were visiting Pakhowal road, where the accused tried to touch her inappropriately.

Later, the accused called the woman to a hotel on Ferozepur road on the pretext of having a conversation. He allegedly raped her in the hotel room, but told her to not speak to anyone about it.

The woman added that the accused also borrowed money from her family citing wedding expenditure, including buying jewellery, in the lead-up to the wedding.

Days before the marriage, however, the accused demanded a Mercedes car and ₹5 crore as dowry, a demand that the woman’s parents refused to honour. Thereafter, the accused called off the

wedding.

Sharing further details, sub-inspector Rachpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.