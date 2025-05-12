Doctor dies at hospital; cops suspect suicide

Mumbai: The body of 24-year-old doctor, who was interning with JJ Hospital, was found dead on the building premises on Friday evening, police officers said on Sunday, adding that preliminary reports suggested that it may have been a case of suicide. Doctor with stethoscope in hand on hospital background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to JJ Marg police, she fell from the fourth floor of the hospital building. The exact reason that led to her death is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Police said that the woman would have completed her internship at JJ Hospital just after two months.

She went to the terrace on the fourth floor of the hospital building around 6pm on Friday.

The hospital staff said that they heard a loud thud and found the woman lying on the ground bleeding, they added.

The JJ Marg Police were immediately informed and she was taken to the hospital ward. However, she was declared dead before admission.

The autopsy reports suggested that she sustained severe head injuries and multiple other injuries across her body that led to her death, police said.

While initial findings suggested accidental death, the viscera samples have been sent to the forensic lab for further investigation to determine the exact cause of death, the police added.

“At present, we have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and are investigating whether she died by suicide or if there is any foul play involved,” said an officer from the JJ Marg police station.