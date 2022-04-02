Doctor’s suicide in Rajasthan: IMA Meerut medicos strike work, demand law to protect them
Hundreds of doctors stayed off work on Friday, demanding justice for Dr Archana Gautam, who committed suicide in Dausa district of Rajasthan, after a case was lodged against her, holding her responsible for the death of a patient during child birth.
The Indian Dental Association also extended support to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in the strike on Friday.
Dr Anil Naushran, former secretary, IMA, said that over 1,400 doctors are allied to the IMA, Meerut, who held a meeting over the suicide of Dr Gautam. Doctors demanded enacting a ‘Medical protection law’ to protect doctors from such harassment and said that doctors do their best to protect the lives of their patients. They said that it would be difficult for them to work under growing intolerance of patients and their family members against them.
Dr Naushran said that all doctors associated with IMA, the Dental Association and physiotherapists remained off work on Friday and provided only emergency treatment.
He said that doctors will take out a candle march on Saturday from the IMA Hall to push for their demands, which also include arrest of those who provoked Dr Gautam to commit suicide.
-
Jewar airport authorities focus on tree conservation
A team from the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar has transplanted 68 large trees of native species as part of its conservation plan for the 'green airport'. NIA chief executive officer, Christoph Schnellmann added that a specific area has been earmarked within the airport land for the purpose. Schnellmann added that various other environment-friendly initiatives are also being planned at the upcoming airport that will be executed in a staggered manner through the development phase of the airport.
-
550,000 Ghaziabad households to be issued unique IDs soon
About 550,000 households under Ghaziabad municipal corporation's jurisdiction area will have an 18-digit unique identification number. The civic body officials said that the work for the project will start from this financial year after the geographic information system-survey output is finalised. The corporation has conducted a GIS-based survey of properties in its jurisdiction area and found that about 168,000 properties were never charged property tax, thereby posing a dent in the annual revenues.
-
Greater Noida authority mulls changing names of sectors
The Greater Noida authority is mulling to change the names of sectors in the industrial town to make them simpler for residents as well as for the convenience of visitors. Greater Noida authority's chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan has formed a committee headed by additional CEO Deep Chand to look into the matter. The authority plans to rename the sectors, both residential and industrial, by numbers for the convenience of the public.
-
Noida authority demolishes farmhouses on Yamuna floodplains
The Noida authority on Friday demolished 10 farmhouses that were built on the floodplains of the Yamuna river in violation of National Green Tribunal directions. The NGT, in a May 20, 2013 order, had directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to clear all concrete structures built illegally on notified no-development zones on the NCR floodplains.
-
Nigerian held for defrauding woman of ₹1.07L in Greater Noida
A Nigerian national residing in Greater Noida was arrested by the cyber cell of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Thursday for cheating a woman of ₹1.07 lakh on a matrimonial site, officials said on Friday. The police revealed that the accused, along with more accomplices who are absconding and yet to be identified, have been involved in defrauding over 250 people in India to the tune of ₹50 crore since the year 2018.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics