IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Draped in PPE suits, farmers carry out fumigation drives at Singhu
HT Image
HT Image
others

Draped in PPE suits, farmers carry out fumigation drives at Singhu

Karanpreet Singh, 22, a resident of Chaklan village in Rupnagar district of Punjab, was scheduled to get married on January 1
READ FULL STORY
By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:46 PM IST

Karanpreet Singh, 22, a resident of Chaklan village in Rupnagar district of Punjab, was scheduled to get married on January 1. Instead, the young farmer has been at Delhi’s Singhu border for the past 50 days and is among the protesters who haven’t returned to their homes even once. For over a fortnight now, Karanpreet has a new duty – carrying out fumigation drives at the protest spot.

“What is the point of going back to our village if we lose our livelihood? We have postponed the wedding for now. We will not return till the three farm laws are repealed,” he said on Thursday while carrying a fogging machine across the protest spot stretching up to several kilometres. He is also a part of the security patrol team at Singhu protest site.

Farmers from the Mianpur village in Rupnagar district of Punjab pooled in money to buy the fogging machine. Surinder Singh, 37, who has also been on the protest site since November 27, said, “We had operated similar machines in Punjab during Covid for sanitizing and fumigation purposes so we knew how to operate it. The villagers pooled in 31,000 to buy the machine and it has been here for two weeks now.”

Surinder also said that they had decided to buy the machine after noticing the sanitation issues at the spot. “One of the major concerns that emerged during this agitation was maintaining sanitation and cleanliness. We have teams who engage in cleaning and sweeping of the roads. The fogging drive is carried out by the two of us,” he said. While the engine of the machine runs on petrol, the farmers mix diesel with the disinfectant to fumigate. The farmers insist that they have consulted with doctors in their village before taking upon the drive.

Every day, the two farmers wear a PPE suit and carry the fogging machine along the seven-eight kilometre stretch on the Kundli highway twice a day. “To operate the machine for an hour, we need at least 90 litres of diesel along with the additional charges of disinfectant which brings the total cost to around 6,000 per day. Other villages from several districts of Punjab and Haryana came forward to help with these costs,” Surinder said.

Chajju Ram, 65, a protesting farmer from Sisla village in Kaithal district of Haryana, said, “There are a lot of flies and mosquitoes around which caused discomfort and posed health risks. The fumigation has helped us.”

Officials from North Municipal Corporation of Delhi said in a statement that the Public Health Department is also carrying out fogging and fumigation at the protest spot at regular intervals to check the mosquito menace.

ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Rajesh Tope said the state would know only after two months when the general public can get the vaccine. (HT FILE)
Rajesh Tope said the state would know only after two months when the general public can get the vaccine. (HT FILE)
others

3 phases of vaccination will be completed in 3 months: Maharashtra health minister

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The minister also said though they received fewer doses than expected, the Centre is expected to allot another consignment in the next few days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi, Palghar district health officer receives the Covishield vaccine on Wednesday evening.
Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi, Palghar district health officer receives the Covishield vaccine on Wednesday evening.
others

Maharashtra’s Palghar district gets 19,500 doses of Covishield vaccine

By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:50 AM IST
As part of the first phase of the mass vaccination drive, as per the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), around 17,400 frontline workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials from the education department said that they were awaiting instructions from the state government in this regard. (HT FILE)
Officials from the education department said that they were awaiting instructions from the state government in this regard. (HT FILE)
others

Allow us to reopen, coaching class owners in Maharashtra urge

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:47 AM IST
On Thursday, several members of the Maharashtra Class Owners Association (MCOA) protested with a green band while conducting online classes, asking the government to allow them to reopen with certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the first, second and third-year MBBS students are currently attending lectures online, the final-year students are at a loss, as their internship can only be completed once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. (HT File)
While the first, second and third-year MBBS students are currently attending lectures online, the final-year students are at a loss, as their internship can only be completed once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. (HT File)
others

MBBS students enrolled in Chinese universities fear losing year

By Shreya Bhandary & Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:41 AM IST
According to the rules in China, MBBS students have to immediately complete a 52-week physical internship in assigned hospitals after finishing their final-year course to be awarded their MBBS degree
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state has received 20,000 vials of Covaxin, two days ahead of the vaccination on Thursday. (HT FILE)
The state has received 20,000 vials of Covaxin, two days ahead of the vaccination on Thursday. (HT FILE)
others

Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surge to 52,558

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The number of active cases had slipped below 50,000 on January 4, but later rose to 54,179 on January 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccination centre being readied at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on January 2 (HT FILE)
The vaccination centre being readied at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on January 2 (HT FILE)
others

Half of Mumbai’s population to be vaccinated in a year?

By Mehul R Thakkar & Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:32 AM IST
According to BMC officials, the nine designated vaccine centres, with capacity to vaccinate 14,000-15,000 people each day or about 100,000 a week, would be able to vaccinate a little over five million citizens against Covid-19 in the next one year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludhiana MC employees managing utensils in the 'Bartan Bhandar' established at the Zone C office of the civic body in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT FILE)
Ludhiana MC employees managing utensils in the 'Bartan Bhandar' established at the Zone C office of the civic body in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana MC opens utensil bank as alternative to single-use plastic

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The utensils can be loaned free of cost for two days from the MC’s Zone C office on the recommendation of councillors or MLAs
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl had stayed back in the school after classes on Monday, and her body was discovered by her schoolmates the next morning when they entered the lab. (Representative image) (HT FILE)
The girl had stayed back in the school after classes on Monday, and her body was discovered by her schoolmates the next morning when they entered the lab. (Representative image) (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana school suicide: 2 days on, DEO instructs all teachers to check classes before leaving

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Two days after a 17-year-old girl was found hanging in the biology lab of her school in Gill village, the district education officer (DEO), elementary, Rajinder Kaur, has asked all school heads to take corrective measures to avoid such incidents in the future
READ FULL STORY
Close
In March, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the city, close to 4.5 lakh commuters travelled by Metro-1 on weekdays. (HT FILE)
In March, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the city, close to 4.5 lakh commuters travelled by Metro-1 on weekdays. (HT FILE)
others

Mumbai Metro to extend services from Monday

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The trains will be increased from 200 to 230, while timings of first and last services too will be extended
READ FULL STORY
Close
Originally, the scheme was scheduled to end on January 14. (Representational photo)
Originally, the scheme was scheduled to end on January 14. (Representational photo)
others

GMADA extends Eco City-2 scheme till January 29

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Keeping in view the demand of general public, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has extended the scheme for allotment of 289 residential plots at Eco City-2, New Chandigarh, till January 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Cow shelter inaugurated in Panchkula’s Sukhdarshanpur village

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Even repeated instructions by MLA Gian Chand Gupta failed to expedite the process and the contractors continued to miss deadlines
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma (right) taking oath during a ceremony organised at DAV Police Public School in Ambala on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma (right) taking oath during a ceremony organised at DAV Police Public School in Ambala on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Ambala MP, MLA absent from oath ceremony of mayor, councillors

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:12 AM IST
As the newly-elected mayor Shakti Rani Sharma and 20 councillors of the Ambala municipal corporation (MC) took oaths, local MP Rattan Lal Kataria and city MLA Aseem Goel remained absent from the ceremony at the auditorium of DAV Police Public School on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varsha was learning to drive with Mishra near Madhuvan, Vasai (East) when the car hit Indresh Yadav. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Varsha was learning to drive with Mishra near Madhuvan, Vasai (East) when the car hit Indresh Yadav. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Vasai lawyer, teen held for hitting jogger with car, dumping him near ashramshala

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:45 AM IST
A Mira Road-based lawyer, Birendra Mishra and his colleague, Varsha Mishra, 18, have been arrested by Waliv police for allegedly attempting to murder a jogger on Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Subodh Dave. (RCPsych)
Subodh Dave. (RCPsych)
others

Psychiatrist trained in Mumbai elected dean of UK college

By Prasun Sonwalkar, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Subodh Dave, who gained primary medical qualifications from the University of Bombay in 1992 (University of Mumbai since 1996) and moved to the United Kingdom (UK) for further psychiatric training, has been elected dean of the Royal College of Psychiatrists for a five-year term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Draped in PPE suits, farmers carry out fumigation drives at Singhu

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Karanpreet Singh, 22, a resident of Chaklan village in Rupnagar district of Punjab, was scheduled to get married on January 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP