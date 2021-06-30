Home / Cities / Others / Driver’s body found in Maharashtra Khandala, 2 held
HT Image
HT Image
others

Driver’s body found in Maharashtra Khandala, 2 held

The highly-decomposed body of a 45-year-old Virar was found in a forest near Khandala on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 01:12 AM IST

The highly-decomposed body of a 45-year-old Virar was found in a forest near Khandala on Sunday. The car which Santosh Jha, an app-based cab driver was driving, was found near Kolhapur, a few metres away from the Maharashtra-Karnataka border. Two brothers from Kandivli have been arrested by Virar police in the case.

“On June 17, he had taken the accused to Panvel, for which he charged them 700. But near Panvel, the brothers told him to take them to Khandala and agreed to pay 5000,” the missing complaint filed by Jha’s son Prem, 22, stated.

“A fight broke out between Jha and the passengers over fuel near Khandala toll. The accused are in police custody remand. We do not know the motive behind the murder and are investigating further,” said senior inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.