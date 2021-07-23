DSGMC elections on Aug 22, results by Aug 31

New Delhi: The Directorate of Gurdwara Elections on Thursday informed the Delhi high court that elections to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will be held on August 22 and the result will be announced by August 31.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh was informed by advocate Satyakam, appearing for the Directorate, that the entire process of the DSGMC elections will be over by August 31, adding that the counting will begin on August 25.

“We are duty bound to conduct the elections. We would have done it but for the pandemic,” Satyakam said.

He further told the court that the Lieutenant Governor (LG), who heads the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, has already granted special permission for conducting the elections and a notification will be published soon.

The submissions came on a plea by Shiromani Akali Dal seeking directions for immediate resumption of election process that was stalled and postponed.

In its plea filed through advocate Abinash K Mishra, the Delhi unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal said that there was no reason to keep the election process in an “adjourned sine die mode” since the Covid-19 pandemic had subsided.

Considering the stand of the officials, the court said that no further orders or directions were required.

Earlier this year, the Directorate had notified the date of DSGMC elections as April 25. However, two days before the date of the elections, polling was postponed on account of the second wave of Covid-19.