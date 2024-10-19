DTCP asks 11 market bodies to remove encroachments

Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has issued notices to the presidents and general secretaries of 11 major markets in private colonies directing them to remove encroachments voluntarily within seven days. DTCP officials said that if encroachments are not removed from the markets within the given time frame, then the department will begin a demolition drive to clear the encroachments. Markets in Gurugram received notices to remove encroachments in 7 days. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

District town planner (enforcement), Manish Yadav, said that notices have been issued to 11 market associations after a survey conducted by their teams found violations. “We have asked these markets to take action voluntarily otherwise we will be compelled to take action. This drive is important since a key festival like Diwali is approaching and a lot of people will visit the markets,” he said.

Yadav said notices have been issued to Arjun Marg Shopping Mall in DLF Phase one, Central Arcade Market of DLF Phase two, U Block market in DLF Phase 3, Galleria Market and Cross Point Mall in DLF Phase four, Vyapar Kendra and Sushant Arcade in Sushant Lok Phase one, Gold Souk Mall, Suncity Arcade Market in Sector 54 and Nirvana Court Yard Market in Sector 50.

The move by the department of town and country planning comes after a meeting chaired by Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram in which instructions were given to remove encroachments from road sides, service roads, markets and common areas of malls. Officials of the Town and Country Planning Department, GMDA, Haryana Urban Development Authority and Municipal Corporation were present at the meeting. After the meeting, enforcement teams of DTCP inspected these markets on October 16 and issued notices to concerned stakeholders.