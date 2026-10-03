DU relaxes passing criteria for 2025-26 batch; teachers flag concerns

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has relaxed the passing criteria for students of the 2025-26 batch as a one-time measure without citing any reason, raising concerns among teachers and students. The notification did not clarify the minimum credits required for a student to pass the examinations. (HT)

According to a notification issued by the DU’s controller of examinations on Thursday, students in the 2025-26 batch who have completed one year will be exempt from the requirement of 28 out of 44 credits to pass. The exemption will apply only to the 2025-26 batch and not to subsequent batches, the DU stated.

The notification didn’t even clarify the minimum credits required for a student to pass the examinations.

“As a one-time measure, exemption from the requirement of obtaining 28 credits out of 44 credits is provided to the students of batch 2025-2026 (academic year 2025-2026), who have completed one year of study,” the notification stated.

Criticising the notification, several teachers said it came weeks after the results were declared and was not discussed in the recent academic and executive councils meeting held in July.

“The examinations for the second semester of the first-year batch were conducted in May and June, while the results were declared in August. Why has this decision been taken several weeks after the results were announced?” asked Professor Mithuraaj Dhusiya, DU executive council member.

Questioning the exemption, Miranda House professor Abha Dev Habib said no emergency during the 2025–26 academic session disrupted classes or caused any significant hindrance during the examinations.

“Such important decisions need to be communicated to students well in advance. Third-semester classes started on July 28. Many might now be eligible for the third semester. Two months of classes have already been completed,” said Habib.

Latika Gupta, a member of the academic council, said that while many students who had failed will now be promoted, they will have limited time to prepare for their next semester examinations. “This is when the third semester examinations are just two months away,” she added.