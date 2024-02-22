E-bike with anti-theft alarm, alcohol detection system!

Budding techies of state’s lone NIT— Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad— in collaboration with the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Club, have designed an impressive e-bike. The MNNIT students with the smart-e-bike (HT)

This innovative creation boasts a top speed of 70 kilometres per hour and a range of 60 kilometres on a four-hour charge. It incorporates advanced features like smoke sensors, anti-theft alarms, and alcohol detection systems for enhanced safety, said Jitendra N Gangwar, assistant professor, department of mechanical engineering of MNNIT under whose supervision the project has been undertaken.

He shared that if the bike’s sensors detect that the driver is drunk, it just doesn’t start to prevent any chances of an accident. It has hill-assist feature that helps it climb a steep road easily. Moreover, in case of an accident it can even contact emergency services for help on its own, he explained.

Costing around 1.30 lakh, the completion of this ground-breaking project was marked by its unveiling at a prestigious competition organised by the Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers (ISIE) in Bhopal recently.

Despite fierce competition from 70 teams from across the country, MNNIT distinguished itself by winning two awards: Best Design and the Future Award, shared MNNIT officials.

Notably, MNNIT secured a position in the top 10 teams, a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of its students, they added.

Special recognition goes to BTech (Mechanical Engineering) students of third and final year who made the e-bike possible and represented MNNIT in the competition including Pulkit Singhal, Harsh Maharshi, Adarsh Kumar, Sumit Mishra, Yashav Bharti, Sandeep Yadav, Suryansh Pathak, Prashant Gupta, and Shivam Srivastava.

Their tireless dedication and innovative thinking played a pivotal role in the project’s success. This remarkable achievement was made possible by the invaluable guidance and the financial support provided by the MNNIT Alumni Association (MAA). Former students also contributed significantly, highlighting the collaborative spirit and enduring legacy of innovation at MNNIT, said Prof Gangwar.