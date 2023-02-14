Home / Cities / Others / Elephant carcass found in Odisha’s Athgarh

Elephant carcass found in Odisha's Athgarh

Published on Feb 14, 2023 09:27 AM IST

The Odisha government, which has faced criticism over its failure in protecting the elephants, told the high court last month that it would set up fast track courts for speedy trial of wildlife offences

Four elephants have been killed in Odisha this year. (HT PHOTO (Representative))
ByDebabrata Mohanty

The carcass of a 20-year-old elephant was found in a jungle under Odisha’s Athgarh forest division on Monday.

Divisional forest officer JD Pati said it was unclear how the tusker died. “We have sent samples for a laboratory test and would be in a position to comment on the cause of death after getting the reports in a week,” said Pati.

The tusks of the elephant were intact. A local resident said the elephant probably came in contact with charged peripheral fencing around a vegetable farm inside the cashew forest. “The elephants may have been looking for food...and subsequently got electrocuted. It seems the peripheral fence of the vegetable farm was charged...”

The carcass of a sub-adult elephant was earlier recovered from the Similipal Tiger Reserve last week. On January 21, the decomposed carcass of an elephant with its tusks missing was found in the reserve.

Tusks were recovered from seven people arrested for their alleged involvement in the poaching of the elephant. Last month, another carcass of an elephant was recovered from Sambalpur nearly a month after poachers electrocuted it.

In December, three forest officials of the Similipal Tiger Reserve were arrested over burning a carcass of a tusker.

The Odisha government has faced criticism over its failure in protecting the elephants. It told the Orissa high court last month that it would set up fast-track courts with special public prosecutors for speedy trial of wildlife offences.

