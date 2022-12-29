Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur

A male elephant died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, officials said on Thursday.

The carcass was found at Kurdeg village under Bagicha forest range.

Forest department personnel visited the spot and an autopsy conducted by a team of veterinarians revealed that the elephant had died of electrocution.

Officials claimed that a herd of 20-25 elephants had been roaming in Bagicha area and the dead elephant probably belonged to the same group.

Earlier, a man was trampled to death in Dhamtari district on Wednesday night.

Officials said that Budhram Kawade ( 54) , a resident of Kallari village, was in his house when a herd of elephants roaming in the area attacked him.

Notably, human-elephant conflict in Chhattisgar has resulted in the loss of 77 elephants and 296 human lives in the last five years, as per the figures provided by the government.

Around 300 wild elephants are believed to be wandering in the forests of Chhattisgarh.

As per the figures provided by the department both in 2018 and 2020, 18 tuskers lost their life in the man-elephant conflict while in 2019 the highest number of human lives, 82, were lost in the conflict.

In 2021 and 2022, human- elephant conflict resulted in the loss of 14 and 16 tuskers respectively. 18 elephants lost their lives in 2018.